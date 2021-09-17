The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Around the World in 80 Days images give glimpse at David Tennant in BBC adaptation

Around the World in 80 Days images give glimpse at David Tennant in BBC adaptation

Tennant stars as intrepid adventurer Phileas Fogg in the upcoming BBC One series.

ATWIED_TC_15_10_20_2911

Published:

David Tennant takes on the iconic role of Phileas Fogg in the upcoming BBC One adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic novel Around the World in 80 Days – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal some first-look images from the show.

Advertisement

The pictures show the character – complete with a rather dashing moustache – as he travels on his globe-trotting adventure, with the first picture showing him walking with purpose in what looks to be a small town.

A further image shows him flanked by his traveling companions Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma) and Abigail Fix (Leonie Benesch) as they stand in the path of a steam train.

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - EP02 - Ibrahim Koma (PASSEPARTOUT), David Tennant (PHILEAS FOGG) and Leonie Benesch (ABIGAIL ÒFIXÓ FORTESCUE) Photographer: Tudor Cucu - © Slim 80 Days / Federation Entertainment / Peu Communications / ZDF / Be-FILMS / RTBF (Tlvision belge)Ð 2021

And we can also reveal some stills of the locations, filmed in Cape Town, South Africa but which moonlight as locations in Yemen.

ATW_JA_03_03_20_0104_Graded

The above image represents the port town of Al Hudaydah, while the below stands in for The Empty Quarter, the desert on the way to the city of Aden.

ATW_JA_05_03_20_0866_Graded

And there are also some brand new character stills – the first of which shows Tennant as Phileas Fogg, the intrepid adventurer whose ingenuity and clever contraptions are put to the test throughout the voyage.

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - David Tennant (PHILEAS FOGG) Photographer: Tudor Cucu - © Slim 80 Days / Federation Entertainment / Peu Communications / ZDF / Be-FILMS / RTBF (Tlvision belge)Ð 2021

Koma stars as Passepartout, Fogg’s trusty French sidekick who goes with him on every step of the journey.

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - EP 07 - Ibrahim Koma (PASSEPARTOUT) Photographer: Tudor Cucu - © Slim 80 Days / Federation Entertainment / Peu Communications / ZDF / Be-FILMS / RTBF (Tlvision belge)Ð 2021

And The Crown star Benesch plays Abigail Fix, a journalist who accompanies the men in order to chronicle the adventure.

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - EP 07 - Leonie Benesch (ABIGAIL ÒFIXÓ FORTESCUE) Photographer: Tudor Cucu - © Slim 80 Days / Federation Entertainment / Peu Communications / ZDF / Be-FILMS / RTBF (Tlvision belge)Ð 2021

Meanwhile, a short teaser trailer has also been released, which sees Fogg declare, “I’m going to circumnavigate the globe in 80 days,” to mocking laughs from his Reform Club peers.

We then see various clips from the expedition, as Fogg says, “My companions, Abigail Fix and Passepartout. Let the adventure begin!”

And the final moments of the teaser see a rather unexpected enemy threaten to get the better of Fogg – as he does battle with a fly that’s flown into his eye.

Advertisement

Production on the eight-episode series wrapped in March this year and the show will be the latest in a long line of adaptations of Jules Verne’s classic story, with Tennant following in the footsteps of the likes of David Niven, Pierce Brosnan and Steve Coogan in playing Fogg.

Around the World in 80 Days comes to the BBC later in 2021. Want to watch something sooner? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news and features. 

Tags

Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
Leaf Blower

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Plan for Autumn with this Handy EV3000 Leaf Blower & Vacuum for just £49

Get offer