Channel 5 releases first trailer for historical thriller Anne Boleyn starring Jodie Turner-Smith

Channel 5 has released the first minute-long official trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller Anne Boleyn, starring Jodie Turner-Smith as Henry VIII’s most famous wife, the ill-fated Anne.

The series is set to be a feminist retelling of Anne Boleyn’s fall from grace, and will be set over the course of the five months leading up to Anne’s execution 1536.

“It was such a rapid decline from going from the most powerful position in court after the King to head on a chopping block. That was a great contained space to tell a drama in,” series writer Eve Hedderwick Turner previously told Deadline.

In the trailer, which features Bishop Briggs track “White Flag”, we’re introduced to the dynamic between Anne and her husband, Tudor king Henry VIII (played by Mark Stanley), and we see that both are preoccupied with hopes of Anne one day giving birth to a son and heir.

“You promised me sons,” Henry shouts at one point during the video, after which Anne immediately slaps the king in the face.

We’re also introduced to Anne’s rival, Jane Seymour (Lola Pettricrew), who would go on to become Henry’s third wife following the beheading of Anne. “You smell of her,” Anne accuses him during the trailer.

In another scene, Anne appears to confront her accusers, declaring that the charge of treason is a lie: “The world will know my innocence,” she says.

Also starring are Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Amanda Burton (White House Farm), Thalissa Teixeira (Trigonometry), Jamael Westman (Animals), and Barry Ward (Des).

