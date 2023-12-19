"What a charming little place," she says as she enters the pub, and while some people look rather shocked to see her there, Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) appears less surprised by her entrance.

"Thank you so much for doing this," she says, "It'll make the world of difference."

"Not at all," comes Mrs Pumphrey's response, "I've got a hamper in the back of the car, it's parked just in front."

Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey, Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall, Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot and Imogen Clawson as Jenny Alderson. Channel 5

Siegfried (Samuel West) then instructs Carmody (James Anthony-Rose) to collect the hamper from the car, before Mrs Pumphrey reveals that she managed to get a few "titbits and treats" that she hopes everyone will enjoy.

"Times like these are about everyone coming together isn't it?" she continues. "I think it's wonderful everyone pitching in – I'm sure you're going to have a great deal of fun."

But when pressed by Mrs Hall on whether she will be joining in the festivities herself, she replies that it might be "a little rowdy" for her dog Tricki, who "can be very sensitive in crowds".

The Christmas special is titled On a Wing and a Prayer, and a synopsis provided by Channel 5 reads: "An emotional phone call with a very pregnant Helen makes James determined to get back to her, but he doesn't have many options, and RAF mascot Georgie needs his help."

It continues: "Meanwhile, Mrs Hall prepares a community Christmas celebration in Darrowby, while Siegfried and Carmody argue over who will be Father Christmas."

This year's All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special airs on Thursday 21st December at 9pm on Channel 5. Watch all episodes on My5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

