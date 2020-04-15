The clip shows Turner as a young da Vinci honing his craft while working on one of his most famous commissions, The Last Supper. You can watch it below:

The series is currently expected to land sometime in 2021.

Within the Leonardo cast, Turner is joined by Giancarlo Giannini (Quantum of Solace) in the role of da Vinci's master Andrea del Verrocchio and Matilda De Angelis (The Undoing) as his close friend and mysterious muse, Caterina da Cremona.

More like this

Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) will also star as a detective eager to solve the mystery at the centre of the story.

According to the official synopsis, Leonardo will "unlock the mystery of one of the most fascinating and enigmatic characters in history – a man whose genius and work is globally known and yet whose true character remains a tantalizing secret."

Executive producer Frank Spotnitz said: "Leonardo is constantly surprising, and despite his fame remains an enigma more than 500 years after his death.

"We’ve uncovered sometimes little-noticed clues about Leonardo’s life and pieced them together in a puzzle that attempts to reveal the humanity behind the genius."

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.