How can I watch and stream Poldark? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

Romantic and rugged Poldark was a hit for the BBC, turning star Aidan Turner into a household heartthrob and inspiring flocks of tourists to visit filming locations on Cornish coast. The emotive historical drama, based on Winston Graham’s novels, was a sweeping, swoon-worthy Sunday night staple for five seasons.

Where can I watch Poldark?

Poldark is available on Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime, iTunes and iPlayer. You can also purchase the complete series on DVD.

How many seasons of Poldark are there?

There are five seasons of Poldark ranging from 8-10 episodes in length. The first season premiered in March 2015 and the season finale aired in August 2019.

Is Poldark based on the books?

Yes, Poldark is based on Winston Graham’s series of novels. They were also adapted into a BBC series in 1975.

When is Poldark set?

Poldark is set in the late 18th century, beginning in 1783.

What is Poldark about?

After fighting in the American War of Independence, handsome and dashing Ross Poldark returns home to Cornwall to find everything upended: his father is dead, the estate is in ruins, and his love is engaged to someone else.

Soon, however, he meets the mysterious and beautiful street urchin Demelza Carne, sparking gossip in the community and setting the stage for a tumultuous series-long romance.

Forced to confront his new reality, and now responsible for his father’s estate, Poldark decides to settle back into Cornish life, despite the protestations of his uncle. He quickly becomes a central figure in the community, which, as he soon discovers, is rife with drama, scandal, secrets and intrigue.

Who is in the cast of Poldark?

Aidan Turner (the Hobbit) plays the titular character. The Irish actor is also a trained ballroom dancer—though he has said he would never appear on Strictly.

Demelza, the redheaded street urchin, is played by The White Queen’s Eleanor Tomlinson.

Jack Farthing (Blandings) plays Poldark’s arrogant rival George Warleggan.

In a major departure from his guest spot as Jay’s friend on The Inbetweeners, Luke Norris plays Poldark’s close friend Doctor Dwight Enys.

Olivier winner Kyle Soller plays Poldark’s cousin, Francis, who marries Poldark’s sweetheart Elizabeth Chynoweth, played by Heida Reed.

Where was Poldark filmed?

Poldark was filmed on location in Cornwall in places like Charlestown, Botallack Mines, Holywell Bay, Bodmin Moor, Porthcurno, and Kynance Cove. The series inspired such an influx of visitors to Kynance Cove and Porthcurno that the local tourism authority was forced to issue a statement discouraging fans from visiting.

