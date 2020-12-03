How to watch Power Book II: Ghost spin-off

It appears that Starz has another major hit on its hands with Power Book II: Ghost, a spin-off from the long-running crime drama Power, which concluded its acclaimed run last year.

Book II: Ghost sees the character of Tariq St Patrick take centre stage, portrayed by actor Michael Rainey Jr, as he finds himself torn between leaving his father’s legacy and saving his struggling family.

Fans avidly binged through the first half of season one, only to discover that the final episodes would be held back until later in the year – fortunately, there’s not much longer to wait.

And if that wasn’t enough, Book II: Ghost has already been renewed for a second season, while an additional series titled Power Book III: Raising Kanan is also in development.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Power Book II: Ghost.

When is Power Book II: Ghost release date?

Power Book II: Ghost began airing on Sunday 6th September in the United States and the UK, but the show went on a mid-season break while work on the final episodes was completed.

The second half will premiere Sunday 6th December with an episode titled Good vs. Evil; the show will then continue airing on a weekly schedule.

How to watch Power Book II: Ghost

Fans in the US will be able to watch Power Book II: Ghost on Starz, the same broadcaster that aired the original series. The show will return on Sunday 6th December at 9pm.

However, those wishing to watch Power Book II: Ghost in the UK will have to access the series through streaming service STARZPLAY, available as a standalone service or as an Amazon Prime Video channel.

In both cases, the price of a subscription is £4.99/month, but the Prime Video channel is only available to existing Amazon Prime members.

The original Power series was available to stream on Netflix, but Power Book II: Ghost will not be heading to the service any time in the foreseeable future.

What is Power Book II: Ghost about?

Picking up just a few short days after the final episode of Power, Book II sees Tariq St Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr) cope with the earth-shattering fallout, as his mother faces charges for a murder she didn’t commit.

The midseason finale, titled The Gift of the Magi, presented some major new challenges for Tariq, who made an emotional confession while drugged at a party and later has his stash stolen by Brayden’s brother.

It seems like the walls are closing in on Tariq, as his enemies are intent on seeing him go down for James St Patrick’s murder – but can he find a way out?

Who is in the cast of Power Book II: Ghost?

Leading the Power Book II: Ghost cast, Michael Rainey Jr plays the role of Tariq St Patrick, which he reprises from the original Power series, with Naturi Naughton also returning as Tasha St Patrick.

Musician and Umbrella Academy star Mary J Blige is joining the series in a new role, along with rapper and songwriter Method Man.

The principal cast also includes Paige Hurd (Everybody Hates Chris), Sherri Saum (Locke & Key) and Shane Johnson, reprising the role of Cooper Saxe from Power.

Is there a Power Book II: Ghost trailer?

You can get a first look at the hotly anticipated new series below:

