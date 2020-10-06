The story of the USA’s first astronauts is about to be retold in an ambitious new original series headed to Disney Plus.

The Right Stuff draws inspiration from Tom Wolfe’s book of the same name, which was adapted into a critically acclaimed film in 1983 by director Philip Kaufman, which won four Academy Awards.

With that in mind, this series has some big shoes to fill but it might just do it; the series has tapped a promising ensemble cast and boasts Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio as an executive producer.

Initially intended to air on National Geographic, Disney snapped the series up for its fledgling streaming service earlier this year, which will now be its exclusive home.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Right Stuff on Disney Plus.

When is The Right Stuff released on Disney Plus?

The Right Stuff will premiere on Disney Plus with two episodes on Friday 9th October 2020. From then on, the series will follow a weekly release schedule, as is typical for original shows from the newbie streamer.

New episodes of The Right Stuff will arrive every Friday.

What is The Right Stuff about?

The Right Stuff is set in 1950s at the time of the Space Race, following the lives of the Mercury Seven – an elite group of individuals competing to become the first American in space. You can read more in our piece about the true story behind The Right Stuff.

The series follows the rigorous and exhaustive training they were put through in the process, as well as exploring how massive media attention affected their private lives.

Who is in the cast of The Right Stuff on Disney Plus?

Disney+ has assembled a strong ensemble for this remake of The Right Stuff, led by Suits star Patrick J Adams as media savvy marine John Glenn.

He faces a rivalry with hot shot pilot Alan Shepard, portrayed in the series by Jake McDorman, known to telly fans from his roles in Limitless and What We Do In The Shadows.

The Right Stuff cast also includes One Tree Hill’s James Lafferty and Mad Men’s Aaron Staton, who play members of the Mercury Seven, alongside Colin O’Donoghue (Once Upon a Time), Micah Stock (Brittany Runs a Marathon) and Michael Trotter (Inhumans).

Is there a trailer for The Right Stuff?

There is indeed. Check out the official trailer from National Geographic below:

The Right Stuff is available to stream on Disney+ from Friday 9th October.