When is On My Block season 4 released on Netflix?

The Netflix teen drama goes for another spin around the block

ON MY BLOCK

Published:

Netflix has been dominating the teen drama scene recently, and thanks in no small part to Los Angeles-based On My Block. Featuring spot-on comedy, a realistic portrayal of timely societal issues and a diverse cast that actually look like teenagers, the youth-oriented comedy-drama has earned its place on the block.

Here’s everything we know about season four of On My Block.

When is the On My Block season four release date?

The release date for season three is Wednesday 11th March 2020, but what about season four?

Netflix hasn’t said anything official just yet, but we do know that the last three seasons dropped in March on consecutive years – so a release date of March 2021 is a pretty safe bet.

Who is in the cast for On My Block season four?

All the key cast members are expected to return – which includes Sierra Capri (American Skin) as headstrong group leader Monse Finnie, Diego Tinoco (Teen Wolf) as gang affiliate Cesar Diaz, Jason Genoa (Logan) as maths whiz  Ruby Martinez and Brett Gray (When They See Us) as geeky Jamal Turner.

(Netflix, JG)
(Netflix, JG)

The Middle’s Jessica Marie Garcia is also likely to return as Ruby’s love interest Jasmine Flores, as is Julio Macias’ gang member Spooky Diaz after getting promoted to the main cast in season three.

What could On My Block season four about?

Season three saw the friends kidnapped by the Santos gang and forced to find the mob’s founder Lil’ Ricky.

It is unknown what the plot of season four would be at this point – though there are several ongoing threads including Monse and Cesar’s budding relationship, Cesar’s troubled relationship with brother Spooky and Jamal’s all-around hilarity. We expect the Santos gang will be involved somehow once again…

How can I watch On My Block season four?

The teen drama’s fourth season will be available exclusively on Netflix.

Is there a trailer for On My Block Season four?

Not yet – here’s the trailer for season three to tide you over.

