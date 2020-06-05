13 Reasons Why season 3 ending explained – recap, what did Tyler do?

The finale of 13 Reasons Why managed to clear up a few mysteries that lingered throughout the season, and create a few new ones for fans to mull over.

We found out who killed Bryce, and said goodbye to one more character. Find out everything that happened in the finale below.

*Spoilers for 13 Reasons Why season 3 below*

What happened in the season 3 finale?

In the finale we find out that Alex killed Bryce (after he had been thoroughly roughed up by Zach), Monty is killed off-screen (apparently by a fellow prisoner) and Ani and Alex’s father, Deputy Standall, hatch a plan to pin Bryce’s murder on Monty (Ani provides a false witness account, and Standall burns Alex’s clothes and turns a blind eye to the evidence).

Then Clay, Jess, Alex, Ani and Tyler vow to keep the truth a secret, only for Winston to show up and tell them that he can provide Monty’s alibi. This story isn’t over yet…

Who killed Bryce Walker?

The finale revealed that who killed Bryce – Alex – even though Monty took the fall.

Bryce heads to the docks after the Homecoming game to meet Jess to give her the tape in which he confesses to sexually assaulting her, Hannah Baker and others.

There he is confronted by Zach, who broke his arm and one of his legs. Zach leaves, and Alex and Jess arrive. Bryce gives her the tape, and Alex attempts to help him up, only for Bryce to lash out at him. Alex then pushes him into the river, where he drowns as he is unable to swim as a result of his injuries.

Is Monty really dead?

We learn that Monty died in prison – but we never actually see how Monty died.

He is imprisoned after Tyler reports his sexual assault at Monty’s hands (that infamous broom scene in season 2) to the police.

When Ani tells Deputy Standall that Monty is Bryce’s killer he informs her that Monty has been found dead. “Montgomery De La Cruz was killed in his jail cell just hours ago,” he tells her. His death isn’t shown, nor his body, so it’s unclear what happened, though it is thought that a fellow prisoner killed him.

It seems unlikely that Standall would have lied about Monty’s death, but crazier things have happened on this show…

What happened to Ani and Clay?

After a tumultuous start to their relationship – which saw Clay pursue her only to see her kissing Bryce at the Homecoming dance – Ani and Clay mend their relationship at the end of season three and begin dating.

Ani helps to turn police attention away from Clay, who was the prime suspect in the murder for much of the season. She tells deputy Standall that Monty and Bryce exchanged heated words on the football field at Homecoming and that Monty threatened Bryce’s life. She then lies and says that he followed Bryce to the docks and killed him, though we learn in reality that Monty had spent the night with Winston (though he never admitted to it, as it would mean coming out of the closet).

In a flash-forward to Thanksgiving, we learn that Ani and Clay are dating. He is grateful to her for saving him from a lengthy prison sentence.

Then, along with Jessica, Alex and Tyler, they agree to keep the truth to themselves about who really killed Bryce.

Are Clay, Tony and Tyler going to be arrested?

In a scene towards the end of the episode, we see a fisherman pulling a load of guns out of the sea. It is Tyler’s weaponry that Clay and Tony disposed of in order to protect him after his attempted attack on the Spring Fling.

It’s unclear what will happen here, but it could quite easily come back upon this trio…

Will 13 Reasons Why be back for season 4?

Yes! Season 4 was confirmed before season three was released. It will be the final season of the show, though we shouldn’t be too surprised. There’s only so much drama that can go down in one high school before the place gets shut down entirely…