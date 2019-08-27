13 Reasons Why season 3 soundtrack – every song by episode
The full list of songs in 13 Reasons Why season 3 including those not on the official soundtrack
Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why is now available and with its release comes a whole new list of songs featured on the soundtrack, from the likes of Yungblud, 5 Seconds of Summer and Charli XCX.
The show started out as an emotional suicide letter from teen Hannah Baker who left behind 13 cassette tapes detailing why she took her own life, but it evolved into a series that looks at wider controversial issues that teens face. The teen drama returned for its third season (Friday, 23rd August) with a new mystery – who killed Bryce Walker? – again looking at suicide, rape and drug abuse.
The 13 Reasons Why soundtrack packs just as much of an emotional punch as the plot, often driving home the meaning behind the events unfolding on screen. As well as the official soundtrack there are plenty of background tracks that add to the mood so we’ve compiled an episode-by-episode guide so you can listen back to the tracks used in 13 Reasons Why season 3.
13 Reasons Why official soundtrack
‘Teeth’ – 5 Seconds Of Summer
‘Die A Little’ – Yungblud
‘Fuck, I’m Lonely’ – Lauv, featuring Anne-Marie
‘Swim Home’ – Cautious Clay
‘Another Summer Night Without You’ – Alexander 23
‘Miss U’ – Charli XCX
‘Favorite Drug’ – Daydream Masi
‘Keeping It In The Dark’ – Daya
‘Young Forever’ – Jr Jr
‘All That’ – Drama Relax, featuring Jeremih
‘This Baby Don’t Cry’ – K Flay
‘Walk Forever By My Side’ – Twin Shadow
‘Slaves Of Fear’ – HEALTH
‘All Your Life’ – Angelo De Augustine
‘Culture’ – Hembree
‘Still Want To Be Here’ – Frightened Rabbit
‘Ordinary World’ – Eskmo, featuring White Sea
You can buy the 13 Reasons Why season 3 official soundtrack now.
13 Reasons Why music episode by episode
13 Reasons Why episode 1
New Order – Regret
Ani rides to school and sees Clay being taken by the police.
Wolf Parade – Incantation
Zach, Justin and Monty are talking on the football field.
The Clash – Straight to Hell
Clay shows Ani around the school on his unique tour.
The Decemberists – Severed [official soundtack]
Zach tries to call Bryce, Monty is caught by police.
13 Reasons Why episode 2
Beabadoobee – Tired
Chloe and Zach talk about her being pregnant.
Perfume Genius – The Other Side
Chloe gets an abortion.
Publicist UK – Slow Dancing to the Bitter Earth
End credits. Bryce’s body is found.
13 Reasons Why episode 3
John and the Volta – Paralized
Ceremony – Exit Fears
Alice Boman – Heartbeat
Jacuzzi Boys – Boys Like Blood
Tony and Alex watch Tyler boxing.
Karen O and Danger Mouse – Woman
Jessica kisses Justin then has sex with Alex.
K. Flay – This Baby Don’t Cry [official soundtrack]
Justin and Jessica have sex.
Malaga – Girls Names
Tony sits in his car. End of episode.
David Bowie – Valentine’s Day
End credits
13 Reasons Why episode 4
TR/ST – ‘Colossal
Tyler sees Monty at school.
R.E.M. – Sweetness Follows
Clay gives Ani a bike as a gift
A Place To Bury Strangers – Never Coming Back (Trentemøller Remix)
Justin and Alex sit in the police car. End credits.
13 Reasons Why episode 5
The Cure – A Forest
Opening scene. Alex sits in the police car. Tyler takes photos.
Cable Ties – Tell Them Where To Go
This song places when Alex is at the gym, training with Zach.
Daydream Masi – Favourite Drug
Bryce and Monty arrive at the party. [official soundtrack]
Sir Sly – &Run
Alex arrives to meet Bryce at the party.
LCD Soundsystem – No Love Lost
Bryce and Alex break into the house only to find out it’s the wrong one.
Phoebe Bridgers – Funeral
Clay and Justin talk in their room.
Hüsker Dü – Something I Learned Today
Ani finds Tony’s car. End credits.
13 Reasons Why episode 6
Low – Dancing and Blood
Opening scene. Tony speaks to Deputy Standall. Cuts to Bryce’s funeral.
Ride – Sennen
End of the episode. Clay returns home and tells his parents he loves them.
Mitski – Remember My Name
End credits.
13 Reasons Why episode 7
The Midnight – Lost Boy
Clay and Ani talk about their favourite characters.
Alexander 23 – Another Summer Night Without You
Clay and Ani measure each other for their cosplay costumes. [Official soundtrack]
Health – Slaves Of Fear
Clay finds Ani in his room. End credits. [Official soundtrack]
13 Reasons Why episode 8
Bauhaus – Dark Entries
Clay finds Justin’s pills in a shaving cream can. End credits.
13 Reasons Why episode 9
Chromeo – Bad Decision
Zach and Justin throw grapes in the bin.
Hembree – Culture
Justin sells drugs while working at Monet’s [Official soundtrack]
Nothing But Thieves – Forever & Ever More
The football game.
Twin Shadow – Walk Forever By My Side
Justin cries in his room after his talk with Bryce. [Official soundtrack]
Yungblud – Die A Little
End credits. [Official soundtrack]
13 Reasons Why episode 10
Echo & The Bunnymen – The Killing Moon (Transformed)
Bryce asks Tony to listen to his tape
Cautious Clay – Swim Home
Jess visits Monet’s to speak to Justin. [Official soundtrack]
Jr Jr – Young Forever
Ani and Clay speak at school about the Homecoming dance. [Official soundtrack]
13 Reasons Why episode 11
FIDLAR – Flake
Jessica and Justin kiss in a closet at school.
5 Seconds of Summer – Teeth
Alex boxes, his dad stops him. [Official soundtrack]
Sleater-Kinney – Bad Dance
Jessica and the group run onto the football field.
Interpol – Party’s Over
Clay asks Tony to help him disappear. End credits.
13 Reasons Why episode 12
These New Puritans – Into The Fire
This song plays over a montage of Clay in jail, Justin doing drugs, Tony drinking and Monty being arrested.
13 Reasons Why episode 13
The Moth & The Flame – The New Great Depression
Monty’s dad visits him in jail.
Charli XCX – Miss U
Tony arrives at the gym. [Official soundtrack]
Angelo De Augustine – All Your Life
Tyler shows Alex the pictures he took of his bruises. [Official soundtrack]
Chelsea Wolfe – Survive
Alex drives Jessica home after he pushed Bryce into the river.
Frightened Rabbit – Still Want To Be Here
Alex’s dad burns his clothes and Tony speaks to his family on Skype. [Official soundtrack]
R.E.M. – Find The River
Everyone looks at Tyler’s photos on the wall at Monet’s.
Eskmo ft. White Sea – ‘Ordinary World’ (Duran Duran cover)
End credits. After Justin, Clay and Jessica visit Monet’s. [Official soundtrack]
