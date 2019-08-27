Who actually killed Bryce Walker? How 13 Reasons Why’s Bryce really died

Every season of 13 Reasons Why involves some sort of mystery. Season one saw us all scratching our heads over who would feature on Hannah’s cassette tapes as well as the real reason why she killed herself, season two was all who sent the polaroids and now season three turns to a whodunnit asking ‘Who killed Bryce Walker?’

While season one was based on Jay Asher’s book of the same name, seasons two and three are new stories created for Netflix, which means viewers have plenty of questions.

Warning: Spoilers for 13 Reasons Why season 3 to follow.

13 Reasons Why’s main mystery was given away in the first trailer for season three: who killed Bryce Walker? The question of how Bryce died is at the heart of 13 Reasons Why season three and we now know the answer.

The controversial Netflix series picks up eight months after season two after Clay took the gun off Tyler stopping the school shoot out. Tyler had been bullied and sexually assaulted by Monty with a broom prompting his breakdown.

The first episode in season three introduces Ani as well as letting us know Bryce has gone missing after a fight at a school football game. We soon discover that Bryce has been killed and, as news of his murder is circulated, the students at Liberty High start to suspect each other.

There’s more than one person with a motive. After all, Clay sent Bryce a text saying he wished him dead, Jess was raped by him, Tyler hates the school bullies…the list goes on, but it soon becomes clear that whatever happened to Bryce Walker had something to do with the Homecoming football game when Liberty High took on Hillcrest, the school Bryce had to move to. Bryce changed schools at the end of season two after he was sentenced to three months probation for raping Hannah. In court, viewers heard about the other women Bryce had sexually assaulted, including Jess, which becomes important in season three.

What happened the night of the Homecoming Game?

A fight breaks out between players from both Liberty High and Hillcrest during which Bryce injures captain Zach Dempsey. The pair had been friends before the truth came out about Bryce’s behaviour and the sexual assaults he carried out.

Just before the game, Bryce asks Jess to meet him by the docks so he can give her something. The something turns out to be an apology tape – in the style of Hannah Baker – where he finally admits to raping her and the other women.

Who killed Bryce Walker?

However, Bryce never gets to meet Jess. Instead, he is confronted by Zach who followed him after the game. Bryce and Zach fight – again – resulting in Zach breaking Bryce’s arm and one of his legs, injuries that end up having a part to play in his death.

Jess and Alex, who had come along to protect her, speak to Bryce after he is injured and are given the tape. When Jess and Alex go to leave Bryce asks Alex for a hand standing up. Alex, thinking about all the damage Bryce had done, pushes him into the river where he drowns as he’s unable to help himself thanks to his injuries.

The group of students including Clay, Tyler, and Jess, agree to cover up what happened and decide to blame another student, Monty, who is already serving time in jail for sexually assaulting Tyler with a broom in season two.

