They are then left shaken after the murder of jock Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice).

Walker’s death comes after he raped Jessica Davis (Alisha Boe), Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) and Chloe Rice (Anne Winters) – with many characters in the series feeling his punishment of three months probation was hugely underwhelming.

It seems everyone is now a suspect in his murder, with a detached voiceover explaining to a detective that the teens in question are “connected by their secrets – and forever changed”.

“The truth is, given the right circumstances, and the right motivation, anyone could have done this,” the narrator says.

At the heart of the series lies Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette), who finds himself placed under police suspicion once more.

“Eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin, and Zach find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery,” reads a synopsis provided to Entertainment Weekly.

“But when the aftermath of a tumultuous Homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets. The stakes are raised in this riveting third season of 13 Reasons Why, as the consequences of even the most well-intended actions can alter a life forever.”

The “shrewd outsider” in question is likely to be new character Ani, played by newcomer Grace Saif – though all will be revealed when the series goes live on 23rd August.

It has also been reported that 13 Reasons Why has been renewed for a fourth and final series on Netflix, with a source telling Variety the last season will follow the core cast as they graduate from Liberty High School.

The news comes after Netflix announced the controversial suicide scene from in the first season had been edited out to omit Hannah's graphic death.

“We’ve heard from many young people that 13 Reasons Why encouraged them to start conversations about difficult issues like depression and suicide and get help—often for the first time,” Netflix said in a statement at the time.

“As we prepare to launch season three later this summer, we’ve been mindful about the ongoing debate around the show. So on the advice of medical experts, including Dr. Christine Moutier, Chief Medical Officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we’ve decided with creator Brian Yorkey and the producers to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from season one.”

13 Reasons Why season 3 launches on Netflix on 23rd August