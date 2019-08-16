"I don't think you'll be asking if any scenes will need to be removed from season three," he told RadioTimes.com.

Mental health charities campaigned to get an extremely graphic suicide scene featuring Hannah Baker (played by Katherine Langsford) in the bathtub removed from the show in the wake of the release of season one in 2017. Two years later, Netflix cut the scene "on the advice of medical experts".

In season two, a scene which showed Monty sexually assaulting another student with a mop handle was criticised by fans for being too graphic.

More like this

But the actor, whose villainous character is one of the suspects in the investigation into the murder of his former best friend Bryce Walker, believes this season is unlikely to cause the same kind of stir.

"[Season three is] not the same as the past two seasons. I don't think you'll be asking me the same questions about the two prior scenes," he said. "There are definitely scenes that are wild but I don't think you'll be asking if any scenes will need to be removed from season three."

He continued: "It's absolutely a different thing. Right off the get-go you know it is a murder-mystery, the stakes are very high and everyone is a suspect. So, I think fans will be left questioning who they thought they were loyal to. It's going to take off really quickly. Within the first episode or two you're going to be engaged trying to put the mystery together. But I think that's the fun of season three. It definitely feels like a different show."

He added that while he hasn't heard anything about Netflix removing the mop scene, he said watching it made him feel "nauseous," too.

"I didn't expect it, but I got kind of nauseous, and my stomach was churning after watching it," he said. "To be honest, I would expect that reaction from people."

Advertisement

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, contact Samaritans for free from any phone at any time of the day or night on 116 123