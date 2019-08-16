13 Reasons Why star says Monty becomes “the villain” after Bryce’s death in season 3

Timothy Granaderos says that his 13 Reasons Why character Monty De La Cruz will settle into his role as the villain in season three.

The new set of episodes will see the students of Liberty High coping with the death of Bryce Walker, Monty’s former best friend and the primary antagonist from seasons one and two. Granaderos told RadioTimes.com that, in his friend’s absence, Monty steps up to take over as the Netflix show’s bad guy no. 1.

“Bryce kept Montgomery in check in a lot of ways, and I think you’ll see that in season three, that anger kind of goes to this place, and he finds himself kind of filling the role of the villain in the halls of Liberty,” he said. “There is no one to put him in his place, and I don’t know if that’s necessarily a good thing for Montgomery and everyone else.”

Monty was already involved in one of season two’s most controversial plot points, which saw him launch a brutal attack on fellow student Tyler Down (Devin Druid).

The trailer for the new season revealed that Clay Jensen is the primary suspect in the Bryce murder case, but it seems very unlikely that he did it. Monty on the other hand, is capable of seemingly anything…

Did he kill Bryce? “Maybe I did, maybe I didn’t,” Granaderos said.

He remains similarly tight-lipped on whether or not he is part of the fourth and final season, which has gone into production before season three has come out. “Season four has started shooting in the bay area, whether or not I am involved you’ll just have to find out,” he teased.

13 Reasons Why season 3 is released on Netflix on Friday 23rd August 2019