The Netflix show features a number of interviews with detectives who worked on the Dando case, the man who was wrongly convicted of her death and her brother, Nigel.

Nigel Dando has been a part of several documentaries, all with the hope of finding out who killed his sister, something he still has hope about 24 years later.

Ahead of the documentary's release, Nigel Dando spoke with RadioTimes.com about his sister's death, and revealed he hopes this documentary could prick someone's conscience.

"The reason I do these things is to publicise the fact that Jill's killer is still at large, and the publicity about the circumstances surrounding her death can't be a bad thing," he explained.

He continued: "It's obviously a long shot now, because we're 24 years on, but you just hope that a documentary like this might just jog somebody's memory of what happened on or around the day that she was killed.

"They may just have that vital bit of evidence that would enable the police to pursue it, reopen the case and, perhaps, make an arrest.

"Or, indeed, all this publicity might just prick the conscience of the person who actually killed her, and they may just come forward and go to the police station and [admit] that they were the person that police were looking for all along."

While Nigel admits it is a "long shot", he explains that you will never know unless you try.

In April 1999, Jill Dando was shot dead outside of her home in Fulham. Her death prompted the biggest murder inquiry conducted by the Metropolitan Police and the country's largest criminal investigation since the hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper.

Nigel Dando accepts that Jill's killer could very well have passed by now, given how long it has been since her death.

"If they are alive, and if they do watch the documentary, if they had a shred of conscience, then maybe it's about time they turn themselves in," he told RadioTimes.com.

"Perhaps then they can live with themselves and live with what they've done, and also tell us why. Why they took Jill away from us."

