While Netflix rebooted the show back in 2020, introducing the episodes across two volumes in the same year, the show is taking a different approach with volume 3.

The third volume of Unsolved Mysteries has arrived on Netflix, with the true crime docuseries exploring a new range of cold cases across nine episodes.

Three episodes will be released each week, beginning with Mystery at Mile Marker, Something in the Sky and Body in Bags today (Tuesday 18th October).

Read on for everything you need to know about the Unsolved Mysteries season 3 release schedule.

When are new episodes of Unsolved Mysteries season 3 on Netflix?

While the first three episodes of Unsolved Mysteries season 3 are available to stream on Netflix, you'll have to wait another week for the next instalments.

The next three episodes – Death in a Vegas Motel, Paranormal Rangers and What Happened To Josh – will land on Netflix on Tuesday 25th October at 8am for viewers in the UK.

Unsolved Mysteries season 3 release schedule

David Carter and his son DJ in episode three. Netflix

Tuesday 18th October

1. Mystery at Mile Marker

Tiffany Valiante, a promising young athlete, is struck by a train four miles from home. But was her death a suicide or something more sinister?

2. Something in the Sky

Over 300 residents of western Michigan report seeing unearthly lights on the night of March 8th, 1994. Decades later, the event remains unexplained.

3. Body in Bags

A beloved father is brutally mutilated, but his presumed killer, a woman he knew from high school, escapes without a trace.

Tuesday 25th October

4. Death in a Vegas Motel

5. Paranormal Rangers

6. What Happened To Josh?

Tuesday 1st November

7. Body in the Bay

8. The Ghost in Apartment 14

9. Abducted by a Parent

Unsolved Mysteries season 3 is available to stream from Tuesday 18th October on Netflix. Find out what else to watch with our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Documentaries hub.

