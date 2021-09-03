Unsolved Mysteries season 3: Release date, trailer, cases and latest news

Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries is back for another series, with the series looking into more cold cases.

The original series aired back in 1987, with the late Robert Stack as host, and came to an end in 2002.

In 2020, over 30 years since Unsolved Mysteries first premiered, Netflix announced they were reviving the show, with six cases dropping on the streaming site.

From the mystery of Rey Rivera, to the mind boggling Berkshire UFO case, the series attracted strong viewership and ignited our inner detectives, with fans creating Reddit threads and coming up with theories of their own.

It proved to be a huge success, with a second series following soon after.

And now, there’s lots more cases on the way for us to try and solve, although the show’s co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer has warned that some are simply “not solvable”.

So, when is it back? And what are the new cases on?

Here’s everything you need to know about Unsolved Mysteries season three, including when viewers can expect episodes to arrive on Netflix.

Unsolved Mysteries season 3 release date

An exact date hasn’t been confirmed for season three, but we do know it will be arriving in Summer 2022.

Netflix announced the news on Wednesday, 1st September, sharing a post which read: “Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 will premiere Summer 2022!

“And a friendly reminder since I see so many of you getting frustrated every season: none of the cases will be solved by episode’s end as the show is — once again — titled UNSOLVED Mysteries.”

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 will premiere Summer 2022!



And a friendly reminder since I see so many of you getting frustrated every season: none of the cases will be solved by episode’s end as the show is — once again — titled UNSOLVED Mysteries. pic.twitter.com/8Fk1AGyTwd — Netflix (@netflix) September 1, 2021

Unsolved Mysteries season 3 cases

It’s not yet known which cases will be included in season three, but if the last two series are anything to go by, viewers are in for some extremely bewildering stories.

When season one dropped on the streaming site back in June 2020, viewers were left well and truly confused about the case of Rey Rivera – a Baltimore-area man who left his home in a rush and was found dead in a conference room in a hotel in the city.

Soon after the episode, titled Man on the Roof, fans started analysing Rey Rivera’s note, which was left behind and included Masonic phrases and names of people who had died.

Another case, which had viewers on edge was the disappearance of Frenchman Xavier DuPont De Ligonnès, after his wife Agnès Dupont de Ligonnès and her four children were found dead under their house porch. Xavier was the main suspect in the case, but disappeared before he could be questioned. And while some believe he’s now dead, others claim to have spotted him in various cities around the world.

Unsolved Mysteries season two arrived on the site in October 2020, with six more cases, including the extremely old circumstances behind the death of Jack Wheeler, the horrific escape of Lester Eubanks, and the unusual death of a lady named Jennifer Fairgate – a fake identity used by a young woman at a Norwegian hotel.

We expect to see similar cases in the new series and will keep you updated as soon as we get more information.

Unsolved Mysteries will return to Netflix in Summer 2022. Seasons one and two are available to stream.