Now the show is back with its third volume, diving into a number of more recent murders – including that of Michigan father David Carter.

Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries turned true crime fans into amateur sleuths two years ago when its reboot introduced a number of criminal cases that had since gone cold.

Those who've watched Volume 3's third episode, Body in Bags, will know that the police are currently searching for one suspect in the case: Tammy Williams. But where is Carter's former girlfriend of six months?

Here's everything you need to know about Tammy Williams.

Who is Tammy Williams?

David Carter and his son DJ. Netflix

Tamera 'Tammy' Williams is a 43-year-old woman who is currently wanted by the US Department of Justice for "mutilation, dismemberment of a dead body, tampering with evidence, and felony firearm" in relation to David Carter's death, according to Fox2.

Williams, who worked at a medical centre and was also a travel agent, had been dating David Carter – a factory worker in Michigan – for six months before he was reported missing.

On 28th September 2018, Williams had attended the football game of Carter's son DJ, alongside Carter and his family, with DJ's mother Samia Conner telling Unsolved Mysteries: "David and Tammy came to the game together, but weren't together at the game."

Two days later, DJ was supposed to stay with his father, however Conner allegedly received a text from Carter's phone in which he said that he was ill. DJ visited his father's house to pick up some belongings and reportedly saw Williams taking out the bins.

"She ran to the apartment door – like ran," DJ told the Netflix documentary. "And when I got to my dad's house, the door was locked. You'd have thought since she saw me, she'd have left it unlocked but I had a key."

Williams allegedly told DJ that Carter had gone out for a walk. However, on 2nd October, Carter's colleague told his family that he hadn't shown up to work in three days.

The family then visited his apartment and reportedly found it unlocked and a large blood stain underneath the bed and on top of his mattress, which had been punctured with a gunshot hole.

Carter's sister, Tasia Carter-Jackson, told the docuseries: "On the Tuesday night, after we saw the stain and the bullet hole, I called Tammy and I said, 'Tammy – I'm going to ask you one more time, where is my brother.'

"And she said, 'Tasia, I don't know what you're talking about. I haven't seen him since Sunday.' She showed no concern as to me telling her that he was missing."

Williams was initially arrested on 5th October 2018 after Carter's body was found four days prior, however she was released from custody as there wasn't enough evidence to hold her.

She fled Detroit in mid-October of that year, according to ClickOnDetroit, after which the authorities began looking for her.

Where is Tammy Williams now?

The US Department of Justice is still looking for Williams, with the Supervisory Deputy US Marshal Aaron Garcia telling Fox2 in September 2021: "We are going to find you."

He continued: "We have been investigating this case for three years and we've had very little cooperation at this point. People know where she's at, they know her location, know how to get in touch with her. They haven't come forward yet."

The US Marshals are reportedly offering a $10,000 reward for information about Williams, with police saying in September 2021 that they think Williams's family could have helped her run from law enforcement.

Andrew Battersby of the US Marshals Task Force in Detroit told the documentary: "Somebody is helping her – financially and also providing her with a roof, a place to stay. She just did not disappear."

He believes that Williams could be "a dangerous woman", adding: "The weapon that was used has not been recovered so she's probably armed and dangerous."

According to Battersby, Williams was seen in Ann Arbor, Michigan on 16th October 2018, where she withdrew cash and had dinner at a restaurant.

On 17th October, she allegedly took a train to Chicago and then another train to Penn Station, New York City and checked into the Neptune Hotel in her name. She is reported to have stayed one night and on 18th, was spotted on camera leaving the hotel – which was the last time she was seen.

"She could have short braids, she could be wearing wigs," Battersby added. "The one thing that's common on her though – she has a huge rose tattoo on her left shoulder that goes from the elbow all the way up over the shoulder. That rose bouquet is going to stand out."

