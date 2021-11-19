Where are the key people in Tiger King now? What happened after the Netflix series

Earlier this week, Netflix’s huge lockdown hit Tiger King returned to our screens, following up on the big cat enthusiasts who captivated the public back in April last year.

The new season, which consists of just five episodes, looks at the now-incarcerated Joe Exotic‘s attempts to appeal his prison sentence and dives back into the disappearance of Don Lewis, Carole Baskin’s former husband.

But where are the cast members now? Read on for everything you need to know about the stars of Tiger King 2, or check out our guide to the show’s finale.

Joe Exotic

At the end of season one, the self-styled Tiger King found himself stuck behind bars. Since then, reporters have asked Donald Trump if they would review his case and he said he would look into it, although there has been no further word on the matter from the White House.

Exotic is still serving a 22-year sentence at Grady County Jail in Oklahoma, after he was convicted for a murder-to-hire plot to kill his nemesis, Carole Baskin, and for acts of animal cruelty. However, he is appealing his conviction and hopes to clear his name.

In July, Exotic’s sentence was vacated and while his convictions were upheld, he is now waiting for his re-sentencing.

Carole Baskin

Baskin continues to run Big Cat Rescue and to oppose Joe Exotic. She enjoyed a victory last year, as the court ordered Exotic to hand over his zoo to her, which he had originally given to Jeff Lowe. Unsurprisingly, Exotic intends to fight this, with his team providing a statement to The Independent: “While we again acknowledge it is truly time to pray for justice for George Floyd’s family as well as an end to systemic racism in America, we must address Carol[e] Baskin’s treachery before it goes unchecked.”

Baskin, who has divided opinion among viewers, has also expressed her disappointment at the final edit of Tiger King. “When the directors of the Netflix documentary Tiger King came to us five years ago they said they wanted to make… [a documentary] that would expose the misery caused by the rampant breeding of big cat cubs for cub petting exploitation and the awful life the cats lead in roadside zoos and back yards if they survive,” she wrote in a blog post.

“There are no words for how disappointing it is to see that the docuseries not only does not do any of that but has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers.” While Baskin does appear in Tiger King 2 via old interview clips and publicly available footage, she refused to take part in the second season, telling RadioTimes.com in February that the show “took so many things out of context”.

Jeff Lowe

He told American website TMZ: “In all honesty, and people probably won’t believe me, but [Baskin] deserves this property. She beat Joe, he didn’t defend himself and she’s entitled to the judgement. We didn’t defend this suit because we knew, 1) the law would be on her side, and 2) it wasn’t worth us defending this property because we didn’t want it.”

In Tiger King 2, we watch as he takes over the G.W Zoo and tries to develop a new zoo – Tiger King Park. However, when Carole Baskin won the ownership rights to Exotic’s zoo and the Department of Agriculture suspended Lowe’s license after finding his big cats were suffering with flystrike, many of his animals were confiscated.

In June 2021, Jeff Lowe was arrested for driving under the influence, which was covered both by Tiger King 2 and People magazine.

He has since begun working with Joe Exotic’s lawyer John Phillips to provide evidence to assist Exotic’s appeal.

Tim Stark

Tim Stark is the former owner of Wildlife in Need, a private zoo in Indiana’s Charlestown, who features in Tiger King season one and even more prominently in season two.

In Tiger King 2, we watch as he teams up with Jeff Lowe to take over the G.W. Zoo after Joe Exotic is sent to prison over a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin.

After Stark transports over 100 animals from Charlestown to Thackerville and they all die after he leaves them in his truck overnight, Lowe kicks him off the land and their partnership ends.

As seen in the documentary, Wildlife in Need is eventually shut down by the US department of Agriculture after it rules that the zoo “wilfully violated” the Animal Welfare Act and in October 2020, Stark is arrested for hiding animals that were meant to be confiscated.

As of April 2021, Stark is banned from owning any exotic and native animals.

Erik Cowie

Erik Cowie – a former zoo keeper at G.W. Zoo – features briefly in the new season of Tiger King as he tells the documentary about Exotic’s treatment of the animals.

Sadly, Cowie died aged 53 in September this year, with the NYC Medical Examiner’s office announcing last month that the cause of death was acute and chronic alcohol abuse.

Dillon Passage

Joe Exotic and Dillon Passage are happily married by the end of Tiger King’s first season, but season two tells a different story.

By the season finale, Exotic and Passage have separated, with Dillon telling the documentary: “It’s been a wild ride. I feel so happy now that I’ve finally relieved myself of Joe.”

While Exotic says from prison: “I don’t have my zoo. I don’t have my animals. I ain’t even got my husband anymore. Somebody else got that, too.”

In July 2021, Passage shared a photo with his new boyfriend on Instagram, writing: “This is an appreciation post for this special special man.”

Allen Glover

Allen Glover – the alleged hitman hired to kill Carole Baskin, and Lowe’s right-hand man – appears briefly in Tiger King season one, however he takes on a much bigger role in season two after agreeing to help Exotic appeal his prison sentence.

As for what Glover has been up to since the docuseries was filmed, back in August 2021, he was arrested and charged for driving on a suspended licence, under the influence and with an open container, according to TMZ.

John Phillips

John Phillips is a new addition to the Tiger King cast for season two, with the lawyer featuring prominently throughout the five new episodes.

The Florida-based attorney, who specialises in personal injury, wrongful death and civil rights cases, begins the series as a lawyer working with Don Lewis’s family as they try to learn more about their father’s disappearance.

However, after the Lewis family drop him as their legal representation, he is retained by Joe Exotic, saying in a clip of Twitter back in March 2021: “We are going to seek a new trial, and justice is the civil and criminal courts because we are committed to justice and committed to Joe.”

In July, Joe Exotic’s 22-year prison sentence was vacated by a federal appeals court and while the convictions were upheld, he is set to be re-sentenced at a later date, according to Insider.

Doc Antle

You could argue that Doc Antle came out of the first season worse than either Joe Exotic or Carole Baskin. A screened interview with a former employee suggested he ran his animal institute like a cult and was guilty of all sorts of wrongdoing, and Exotic has accused him of acts of animal cruelty.

Back in October 2020, Antle was indicted on 15 charges, including wildlife trafficking and animal cruelty related to his activity with lions, according to National Geographic.

“I categorically deny any act or conduct that could ever be considered as ‘animal cruelty’,” he has previously said. “I have spent my entire professional life promoting the welfare and conservation of big cats and other species.”

John Finlay

Joe Exotic’s ex-husband reacted to the documentary’s first season by setting up his own Facebook page called “The Truth about John Finlay” trying to set the record straight. He works as a welder now and has a new set of teeth, which he is upset didn’t make the final edit of Tiger King. “Yes I have my teeth fixed,” he said on his page. “The producers of the Netflix series had video and pictures of this but chose not to show it.”

Tiger King 2 is available to watch on Netflix now. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.