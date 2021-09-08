Tiger King zookeeper Erik Cowie dies aged 53

Erik Cowie, one of the zookeepers who featured in Netflix documentary Tiger King, died on 3rd September aged 53, NBC’s New York affiliate confirmed.

The cause of death has yet to be determined after he was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment bedroom at 5:30pm local time, according to NBC News 4 New York.

Cowie was Head Keeper at Joe Exotic’s infamous G.W. Exotic Animal Zoo in Wynnewoo, where he worked for five years.

More to follow…