Louis Theroux explains why he’s revisiting Joe Exotic story for new documentary

Netflix’s hit docuseries Tiger King was released into the wild more than a year ago, introducing the lockdown world to feuding big cat owners Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

Exotic had already been included in Louis Theroux’s big cat breeding documentary America’s Most Dangerous Pets back in 2011, but it was Tiger King which catapulted him to international stardom.

Following the success of the Netflix series, Louis Theroux announced he would be revisiting Joe Exotic’s story for a brand new BBC Two documentary featuring never-seen-before footage from his first venture into the extravagant world of big cat owners.

Explaining his decision to return to the saga, Theroux told the Press Association he hoped his new documentary would offer something “closer to the truth and less caricature-ish to understand who the real Joe Exotic is”. He added it would present both Exotic and Baskin less as “fictional characters” and more as “real people involved in a real crime”.

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for a murder-for-hire plot and multiple animal abuse charges.

“It’s an extraordinary situation Joe is in now,” Theroux said. “He’s one of the most famous people in the world, arguably.

“He’s an internet icon. Carole is also extremely famous. I think that’s testament to the series and also lockdown and the collective madness of that period of time.”

Theroux’s upcoming BBC Two documentary, Shooting Joe Exotic, will air on Monday 5th April.

