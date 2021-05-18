BBC reveals when The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime will return to screens

The BBC has revealed that The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime will continue later this summer after the series disappeared from the TV schedule.

The crime docuseries, which followed the Greater Manchester Police over two years as they battled organised crime, aired its first two episodes in March before leaving our screens, despite being advertised as a five-part series.

While fans were confused by the limited number of episodes available to watch, the BBC has since explained why the remaining three episodes are yet to air.

Replying to a viewer on Twitter who asked about the rest of the series, the BBC iPlayer wrote: “The first two episodes were self-contained narratives.

“There are three remaining episodes that are planned later in the summer which follow one complete story. Keep an eye on the programme page for dates nearer the time.”

RadioTimes.com will keep you updated with all the latest news as soon as The Detectives has an official return date.

The first episode of The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime saw police called to a hostage situation in central Manchester, where a man had been taken by an armed gang in front of his wife and children and only released after a £34,000 ransom was paid.

Episode two, which aired the following week, followed Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team as they launched a murder investigation into a drugs delivery turned deadly, with officers meticulously piecing together CCTV evidence and information from phone records to uncover a large-scale conspiracy.

The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime will return later this summer.