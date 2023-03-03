Released on the streaming site on Wednesday 22nd February 2023, the three-part series explores numerous tragedies associated with the Murdaugh family, including the death of Mallory Beach and the family's housekeeper Gloria Satterfield .

Netflix is looking into one of South Carolina's most prominent families as part of its new true crime docuseries, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal .

The final episode is centred around Paul Murdaugh and Margaret 'Maggie' Murdaugh, who were shot dead at the family home in 2021.

On Thursday 2nd March, Alex Murdaugh, who was on trial for the double murder of his son Paul and wife Maggie, was found guilty.

He was also found guilty of two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the killings which took place on 7th June 2021.

Judge Clifton Newman set sentencing for Friday at 9:30am (EST) in South Carolina’s Colleton County. Prosecutors have stated that they will seek life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murders, foregoing the death penalty.

The verdict came after a six-week trial which looked into the brutal crime, phone forensics, and Alex’s alleged extensive financial misconduct.

If you were intrigued by the Netflix documentary and want to learn more about what happened during said trial, then there's more information on the family via the Murdaugh Murders Podcast.

In this 80+ episode series, journalists Mandy Matney and Liz Farrell unpack the trial and share their thoughts on cases associated with the powerful family.

Here's how to listen to the Murdaugh Murders Podcast and what you can expect from the episodes.

How to listen to the Murdaugh Murders Podcast

You can listen to the Murdaugh Murders Podcast directly at murdaughmurderspodcast.com or via other podcast providers, such as Apple.

New episodes are uploaded regularly, and fans can subscribe to free emails for bonus episodes and 'MMP Premium'.

What is the Murdaugh Murders Podcast about?

With 80+ episodes, the Murdaugh Murders Podcast goes right back to the deaths of Mallory Beach, Stephen Smith and Gloria Satterfield. More recent episodes focus on the recent trial, providing listeners with a breakdown of the case.

Titled Week Six of the Alex Murdaugh Trial: 'What a Tangled Web We Weave', the most recent episode talks about the final days of Alex Murdaugh's trial.

The description reads: "The trial of Alex Murdaugh is coming to an end and soon the jury will deliver its verdict. Mandy Matney and Liz Farrell break down the best and worst moments of the last week of testimony — including Alex’s big reveal that he was, as we all knew, down at the kennel just minutes before his wife’s and son’s murders.

"Turns out, Alex’s New Story about what happened that night sounds awfully familiar … not surprising given that it seemed almost entirely based on the evidence and testimony from the past five weeks."

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal is available to stream on Netflix now. Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

