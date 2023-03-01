From the tragic death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach in 2019, who was killed when a boat allegedly driven by a drunk Paul Murdaugh crashed on the way back from a party, to the double murder of Paul and his mother Maggie in 2021, a series of tragic events have plagued the Murdaughs.

The latest true crime documentary to land on Netflix is Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal – a three-parter exploring the recent and complex history of one of South Carolina's most prominent families.

Now, family patriarch Alex Murdaugh is standing trial for the deaths of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

Alongside exploring this series of events, Murdaugh Murders also looks at the death of Gloria Satterfield, the family's housekeeper who died after reportedly falling down the stairs in the family's house. However, the 57-year-old's body is set to be exhumed as part of an investigation, so the book isn't closed just yet.

Here's everything we know about Gloria Satterfield.

Who was Gloria Satterfield?

Gloria Satterfield was a housekeeper who worked for the Murdaugh family for many years.

Born in 1961, Satterfield was the mother of two sons and lived in South Carolina up until her death in February 2018.

She was particularly close to Paul Murdaugh, the son of Alex and Maggie Murdaugh, with his former girlfriend Morgan Doughty telling Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal that she was "Paul's second mum".

"For Paul, the love and acceptance came from Miss Gloria," she told the documentary. "[Gloria] worked for [Paul's grandfather] Randolph... for years and that's why Alex and Maggie had her start working for them. She basically raised Paul. She was with him from the time that he was two."

Satterfield died at the age of 57 after reportedly tripping over the Murdaugh family's dogs and falling down the front steps of their house. She passed away on 26th February 2018.

What happened to Gloria Satterfield?

On 2nd February 2018, Gloria Satterfield reportedly fell down the steps of the Murdaugh house residence after tripping over the family dogs.

According to a court document shown in the Netflix documentary, Satterfield was admitted to hospital for treatment of "multiple rib fractures, a pulmonary contusion, and a subdural hematoma". She contracted pneumonia and suffered a heart attack in hospital, leaving her in a coma. She died on 26th February at the age of 57.

The documents also claim that Satterfield told medical staff whilst semi-conscious that she didn't know why or how she fell, while in the documentary, Alex Murdaugh is heard saying that he spoke to Satterfield before she was taken away in an ambulance and that "she indicated that the dogs had caused her to fall".

According to Greenville News, after Satterfield's death, Alex Murdaugh allegedly arranged for her sons to sue him in order to collect money from his insurance company, brokering a $4.3 million (£3.6m) settlement – however, Satterfield's sons reportedly never received the money.

Testifying during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial in early February 2023, Satterfield's son Tony said that after his mother's death, Murdaugh told him and his brother: "Let me go out to my insurance company to get the medical bills for your mum paid."

In September 2021, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that it was opening a criminal investigation into Satterfield's death and later that month, Satterfield's children filed a motion for Alex Murdaugh's arrest and detention over the allegedly embezzled settlement (via CNN).

In October 2021, Murdaugh was arrested on insurance fraud charges in relation to Gloria Satterfield's settlement, and the attorney for the Satterfield estate announced that they'd never received a settlement.

Meanwhile, in June 2022, South Carolina law enforcement officials were given permission from the Satterfield family to exhume their mother's remains after her death was "not reported to the coroner at the time, nor was an autopsy performed".

A ruling of a natural death was written on her death certificate "which is inconsistent with injuries sustained in a trip and fall accident", the coroner added.

