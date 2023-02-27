Now, filmmakers Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason are digging into the true-crime tale with Netflix’s Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal .

From HBO Max’s Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty to ID’s Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty, many streaming platforms have attempted to explain the alleged Murdaugh family saga of murder, deceit and deception.

The three-parter explores the ongoing murder case surrounding the Murdaugh family, unpacking the many alleged crimes of the clan’s patriarch Alex Murdaugh. Hailing from South Carolina, the family of lawyers has had a powerful influence for over a century.

In the second episode of Netflix's Murdaugh Murders, viewers learn that the bodies of Paul (above, with his brother Buster) and Maggie Murdaugh were discovered at the family's hunting lodge in June 2021.

The mother and son were discovered by Alex – Maggie’s husband and Paul’s father – who rang the police and reported that the pair had been shot.

If you're wondering what happened to Paul and Maggie, read on to find out everything we know.

What happened to Paul Murdaugh?

Alex Murdaugh. Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Paul Murdaugh was found dead alongside his mother Maggie on June 7th, 2021. Both had been shot, and their bodies were found by family patriarch Alex Murdaugh at their hunting lodge in Islandton, South Carolina.

In June 2022, Alex Murdaugh was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.

The trial commenced last month, and on Friday 17th February, jurors heard Dr Kenny Kinsey, an Orangeburg County sheriff's deputy and crime scene expert, provide testimony detailing Paul and Maggie’s final moments.

According to the Independent, Dr Kinsey stated that Paul was shot twice in the feeding room of the dog kennels at the family home. He claimed that Paul was shot in the chest and arm and, when the wound didn’t prove fatal, was shot again in the shoulder and brain and died instantly.

He then alleged that Maggie was shot dead outside the kennels with a different weapon afterwards. It has been claimed both an AR-15-style assault rifle and a shotgun were used, and neither weapon has been found by the police.

More like this

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who killed Paul Murdaugh?

Alex Murdaugh was charged with Paul and Maggie’s murders in July 2022.

The disbarred attorney denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty, with Murdaugh telling police that Paul had been receiving threats "for months and months and months" after a fatal boat crash in 2019.

However, prosecutors allege that Murdaugh killed his wife and son to distract from the growing number of crimes emerging around him, CNN reports.

Murdaugh's murder trial began at the end of January 2023 at Colleton County Courthouse, South Carolina, with the prosecution claiming evidence shows he was at the scene of the crime.

Prosecutors told jurors that mobile phone records place Alex Murdaugh at the dog kennels minutes before Paul and Maggie were shot, which casts doubt on his alibi, according to the Independent.

The publication also reported that the prosecution claimed three voices – Paul, Maggie and Mr Murdaugh – can be heard in the background of video footage of a dog taken by Paul minutes before his death.

Despite multiple witnesses testifying that the voice belongs to Alex Murdaugh, he claims he was taking a nap at the family's home at the time.

The Independent also reports that jurors were shown a Snapchat video Paul sent to his friend Will Loving one hour before his death, in which Murdaugh is seen dressed in clothing that does not match what he is seen wearing in police bodycam footage in the aftermath of the murders.

Questions had already been raised about this outfit after law enforcement officials testified his clothing was “clean from head to toe” after finding Paul and Maggie, despite Murdaugh's claims he had touched their bloody bodies.

The trial is ongoing.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal is available to stream on Netflix now. Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.