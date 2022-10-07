Featuring never-before heard tapes with Dahmer himself and defence lawyer Wendy Patrickus, the documentary will examine Jeffrey's warped psyche after he was convicted of killing and dismembering 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

Jeffrey was born to Lionel and Joyce Dahmer and had a younger brother - who is mentioned in both the drama and documentary but didn't appear to be present during Jeffrey's trial.

So, who is Jeffrey Dahmer's brother? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is David Dahmer?

David Dahmer is the younger brother of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

He is more than six years younger than Jeffrey and according to Distractify, the Dahmers let Jeffrey name his sibling.

Following Jeffrey's conviction, David essentially vanished. According to Esquire, he never visited his brother in prison or attended court hearings.

By the time Jeffrey was arrested in 1991, David had graduated from the University of Cincinnati, Ohio. He reportedly decided to "cut all ties' with his brother and is understood to now have a career, wife and at least two children.

During an interview on Larry King Live, Jeffrey and David's stepmother, Shari, shared very little information about her youngest stepson.

"He's very happy," Shari said.

That's believed to be the last time the Dahmer family talked about David publicly - and David, who now has a new name, has stayed silent.

What is David Dahmer's new name?

There's no public record of David's new name, making it clear that he wants to live his life away from the public eye.

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes arrives on Netflix on 7th October 2022.

Read more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what else is on.

