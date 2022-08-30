Dahmer, who was convicted of the murder and dismemberment of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, is Conversations with a Killer's latest subject, with the show looking into his warped psyche and how he was able to avoid detection for so many years.

Netflix horrified true crime lovers with its last season of Conversations with a Killer, which explored the crimes of serial killer John Wayne Gacy – and now, the docuseries is back to focus on a new serial killer: Jeffrey Dahmer.

Here is everything we know so far about Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes ahead of its release on Netflix this autumn.

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes release date

Netflix has announced that Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes will arrive on the streamer on Friday 7th October at 8am BST.

The three-parter will be the third season in the Conversations with a Killer franchise, which has previously looked at serial killers John Wayne Gacy and Ted Bundy.

What is Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes about?

Jeffrey Dahmer. Photo by Curt Borgwardt/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

The upcoming Netflix docuseries is set to explore the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer, a serial killer convicted of killing 16 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

Dahmer, who died in prison in 1994, was charged in 1991 and confessed to sixteen murders in Wisconsin as well as acts of necrophilia and cannibalism, shocking the nation and the local community.

Directed by Joe Berlinger, CWAK: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes features never-before-heard audio interviews between Dahmer and his defence team.

"When Milwaukee police entered the apartment of 31-year-old Jeffrey Dahmer in July of 1991, they uncovered the grisly personal museum of a serial killer: a freezer full of human heads, skulls, bones and other remains in various states of decomposition and display," Netflix teases.

"Why was Dahmer, who had been convicted of sexual assault of a minor in 1988, able to avoid suspicion and detection from police as he stalked Milwaukee’s gay scene for victims, many of whom were people of colour?"

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes trailer

Netflix is yet to release a trailer or first-look images for Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, but watch this space for any updates.

In the meantime, you can get a taste of what to expect from the upcoming miniseries from the trailer for CWAK: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes – the franchise's most recent season about the 1970s serial killer.

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes arrives on Netflix on 7th October 2022. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

