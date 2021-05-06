Hard-to-cure pets from across the country receive cutting edge care from Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, whose veterinary practice in Surrey is featured on the hit Channel 4 documentary series The Supervet.

Cameras in the Fitzpatrick Referrals animal hospital waiting room and operating theatre capture the tense moments and emotional scenes as Noel and his staff work hard to treat the pets in their care, often using new techniques and treatments.

The series began in 2014 and for 15 series (so far) it has followed Professor Fitzpatrick and his team of more than 250 vets, nurses and physiotherapists as they work to save animals who are family members to the people who come to see him.

Who is The Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick?

Professor Noel Fitzpatrick is a world-class orthopaedic-neuro veterinary surgeon. Thanks to the Channel 4 series, he is now now known as The Supervet and is a vet to the stars – Chris Evans’ dog, Enzo, Russell Brand’s cat, Morrissey, and Megan Markle’s dog, Guy are just some of his more famous patients.

Born near Portlaoise, Ireland, the 53-year-old is the second youngest of six and grew up on a farm, where he was out delivering lambs by the age of seven. Noel studied at University College Dublin for his Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine before returning home to practise as a large animal vet. He moved to England in 1993 and continued his training, before setting up his own practice in 1998.

In 2009, he became the first veterinary surgeon in the world to successfully apply a cutting edge amputation prosthesis called a PerFiTS to a cat called Oscar who had lost two paws in an accident – a surgery that, in 2015, led both Oscar and Noel to be entered into the Guinness World Record books.

Noel’s first taste of TV fame wasn’t as TV’s most famous vet – back in 1999 he acted in an episode of The Bill. His other acting roles include sheep rustler Gabriel in the drama series Heartbeat in 2000, followed by the role of vet Andrew Lawrence in the same series on 2002, and a brief part in an episode of Casualty in 2005.

He must have been convincing, as when Noel first appeared as himself in the documentary series Wildlife SOS in 2005, the BBC received complaints that they had hired an actor who was pretending to be a vet.

Noel’s first documentary series was The Bionic Vet for the BBC in 2010, which was followed by Channel 4’s successful The Supervet in 2014.

