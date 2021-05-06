Where is The Supervet based? Location of Channel 4 show

Since 2014, viewers have watched Professor Noel Fitzpatrick and his team help some of Britain’s hardest-to-cure pets at his referral centre and animal hospital on Channel 4’s The Supervet.

With cameras positioned in the Fitzpatrick Referral Centre waiting room, the operating theatres, prep area and reception, the series has captured all the emotion and drama that takes place as people put their faith in the skilled vets, hoping they can cure their most cherished pets.

Over the years this has included some celebrity furry friends, including dogs belonging to Will Young and Yasmin Le Bon, as well as some heartbreaking stories such as a greyhound that had been shot at and found collapsed and bleeding in the snow, a baby rabbit named Speedy suffering from a broken leg, and a cat with a cancerous tumour on her leg.

Where is The Supervet based?

The Supervet series is filmed at Professor Noel Fitzpatrick’s veterinary practice, Fitzpatrick Referral Centre, where he is managing director and a practising orthopaedic-neuro veterinary surgeon.

The Centre, which has over 250 staff, is split over two sites in Surrey, one in Eashing where the specialties are Orthopaedics and Neurology, and one in Guildford that opened in 2015 and specialises in Oncology (cancer treatments) and Soft Tissue.

You can’t book an appointment or just visit The Supervet if you are in Surrey, however – all animals have to be referred to the clinic by a primary care vet who believes that the team may be able to help when a general practice cannot.

