The former model was David's personal assistant when he transferred to Real Madrid in July 2003 and the following year she gave an interview to News of the World, alleging that she and Beckham had a fling – claims that have since been addressed in the Beckham documentary.

"I don't know how we got through it in all honesty," David said of the claims in the documentary.

"Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But we're fighters. And at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately, it's our private life."

In a new interview with Mail Online, Loos claimed that Beckham was "portraying himself as the victim".

She said: "He can say whatever he likes, of course, and I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he's making me look like a liar – like I've made up these stories."

Loos, who has since married and has been living in Norway for the past 14 years, took issue with being put back into the spotlight again.

"So many people had forgotten about all of this," she said.

"So many people put all this behind them, the whole affair, the scandal and everything. And he's dragged it back up again in a way that is affecting my reputation".

RadioTimes.com has approached David Beckham's representatives and Netflix for comment.

