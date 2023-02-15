Bake Off host Prue Leith supports assisted dying, but her son Danny is against it. Can a trip to North America, where assisted dying is legal, resolve their differences?

In special documentary Prue & Danny's Death Road Trip, Prue Leith and her son Danny Kruger MP will explore the topic of assisted dying, something they both disagree on.

In an exclusive clip to RadioTimes.com, we get our first look at the poignant documentary which airs tomorrow night (Thursday 16th February) on Channel 4.

The clip opens with Prue narrating: "In the US, if you have less than six months to live, doctors can prescribe the lethal drugs, which you then take yourself, without needing the medic to be there. This self-administered method is what I've been campaigning for in the UK."

She hears of a particularly emotional story from a woman whose parents took part in the self-administered method. The woman tells Prue: "Each capsule had to be dropped into the mug with water and stirred."

Interwoven with her explanation are also clips of her parents as they receive a final blessing from their pastor who tells them: "Just know you're on your own journeys now but you're going to meet up over there."

The elderly mother says: "Even those journeys, we get to go together."

The woman talking to Prue and Danny continues: "When it was time and they had set 10 o'clock to drink their medicine, we went into the bedroom and we just sat in silence and love, and just held this space for them as they drifted to sleep."

She adds: "My mum passed in 15 minutes and my dad passed about 45 minutes later." Prue asks: "But they both went to sleep within the space of a few minutes?"

The woman nods yes and says they "died holding hands".

"That's a wonderful story," Prue says finally.

The mother and son famously disagree over the controversial topic of assisted dying, with Prue being a member of the Dignity In Dying campaign group. She believes the law should be changed to help those wanting medical assistance to die.

Alternatively, her son chairs Dying Well, the all party parliamentary group campaigning against it.

In the Channel 4 documentary, the pair will travel around the US and Canada and speak to people with varying opinions on both sides of the debate. In the US and Canada, it is reported that more than 25 per cent of the population now have the option of assisted dying via medical assistance.

While their own ideals will likely go on a journey in this emotional documentary, it's also set to be an eye-opening watch for many viewers at home, too.

Prue & Danny's Death Road Trip airs on Channel 4 and All4 on Thursday 16th February at 9pm.

