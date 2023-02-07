With the doc set to premiere on Wednesday 15th February, RadioTimes.com has a first-look UK exclusive trailer.

Last summer, Netflix announced that Jada Pinkett Smith's brand new documentary series African Queens would be coming to the streaming site.

Alongside dramatised scenes, Pinkett Smith narrates the story of Queen Nzinga of Ndongo and Matamba, played by actress Adesuwa Oni.

"Born into an era of darkness - a warrior, a queen, destined to lead," she says.

"She fearlessly defended her kingdom against European power... slavery threatened to decimate a continent. Rising to become a beacon of light for her people."

A contributor adds: "Nzinga was a mother of a nation, but she loved her country. And for that, she made great sacrifices."

You can watch the trailer below:

Queen Nzinga came to prominence during the 17th century, when she ruled over Angola and fought off Portuguese settlers.

There is some confusion around the correct spelling of the late queen's name, with different historians referring to her as Njinga. Her native name was in fact Ngola Njinga, or her Christian name, Ana de Sousa, which you may hear her being called throughout the film.

The four-part series is executively produced by Jada Pinkett Smith and written by Kenyan-born storyteller Peres Owino and British diplomat NneNne Iwuji.

Speaking about the new doc, Pinkett Smith said in a statement: "As the mother of a young Black woman, it is immensely important to me that she learns the lessons of the African Queens who paved the way for our success and the success of generations of Black women.

"I am very passionate and excited about bringing the stories and lessons of these powerful women to light in order to showcase their strength, leadership, and undeniable influence on history.”

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

African Queens premieres on Netflix on Wednesday 15th February. Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.