Joined by her friend Martin Clunes, who lives in the south-west area, the travelogue - titled Mel Giedroyc and Martin Clunes Explore Britain by the Book - does have a twist, as the duo will explore the spectacular scenery and locations made famous by some of Britain's favourite books and films.

Airing on ITV on Wednesday 6th September, the two friends will stoke up the engine on a steam train ride, sample Dorset’s finest cider on a farm overlooking magical Corfe Castle, and take a boat trip to the world-famous Durdle Door on the breathtaking Jurassic Coast - which proves challenging for the sea-sick Mel!

But before the show airs, which books and poems will Mel and Martin discuss when on the trip, and what are they about? Read on to find out more.

Mel Giedroyc. Getty Images

John Fowles - The French Lieutenant's Woman

The French Lieutenant’s Woman is a beloved historical romance, in which the respectable (and engaged!) Charles Smithson meets Sarah Woodruff on the Cobb at Lyme Regis.

Watching her staring out to sea, Charles falls in love - but Sarah is a disgraced woman. Can their romance combat the stifling conventions of the time?

Enid Blyton - The Famous Five

Five Go Off To Camp: The Famous Five are investigating trains that appear to vanish into thin air throughout the seventh book in the series.

Five Have Plenty of Fun: George is put out when American girl Berta arrives at Kirrin Cottage in the early hours. But what is she hiding from?

Thomas Hardy - novels and poems

Far From the Madding Crowd: Bathsheba Everdene resides as a farmer on a large estate, where she attracts three very different potential suitors: the gentleman-farmer and neighbour William Boldwood, the soldier Sergeant Troy and shepherd Gabriel Oak.

Tess of the d'Urbervilles: When the struggling Durbeyfields discover they have a possible connection to the wealthy d’Urbervilles, they dispatch their daughter, Tess, to the d’Urberville mansion to try and restore their fortune with a timely (and lucrative) match. But the path to true love never did run smooth…

Great Things (poem): This poem proves to be a favourite of Martin’s, and includes the line: "O cyder is a great thing, A great thing to me!"

At Lulworth Cove a Century Back (poem): Re-named Lulwind Cove by Hardy, his ode to Keats includes the lines: "Had I but lived a hundred years ago, I might have gone, as I have gone this year, By Warmwell Cross on to a Cove I know, And Time have placed his finger on me there."

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Raynor Winn - The Salt Path

A truly stand-out tale of love and bravery that sees Raynor document her and husband Moth’s incredible journey along the South West Coast Path. It comes after learning of his terminal illness, as well as the loss of both their home and livelihood.

Ian McEwan - On Chesil Beach

A sad tale of a broken new marriage, centred around an unfortunate wedding night filled with miscommunication and misunderstanding.

Louisa Parker - Salt-sweat Tears, Velvet Dresses (poem)

Inspired by Louisa’s home, Velvet Dresses includes the lines: "I want to climb under Dorset's skin curl up in her folds, wrap her around me like a patchwork quilt, stained."

Mel Giedroyc & Martin Clunes Explore Britain by the Book will air on Wednesday 6th September on ITV1 and ITVX.

Looking for something to watch tonight? Check out what is on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.