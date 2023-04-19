Dan Walker and Helen Skelton team up for new Channel 5 travel series

The four-part show is currently under the working title Dan & Helen’s Pennine Adventure, and it will see the pair meeting the people that live and work on the trail and hearing their personal stories, while also seeking out the hidden gems and secrets of the area.

Channel 5 has announced a brand new four-part series featuring presenters Dan Walker and Helen Skelton, which will see them exploring Britain’s first and finest long-distance trail, the Pennine Way.

They will immerse themselves in the rural landscape through physical challenges and will explore the iconic towns and countryside in the area.

Looking forward to working with @HelenSkelton on this… pic.twitter.com/Qrhy5ooY1V — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) April 19, 2023

Walker said: “I am really looking forward to making this series with Helen. I can’t wait to get out there and explore the Pennines. It will be nice to escape the studio for a while and join a good friend to discover a beautiful slice of the UK and meet some amazing people along the way. They promised me there would be food to taste too!”

Meanwhile, Skelton added: “I’m really looking forward to and grateful for the opportunity to have some incredible adventures with my friend, Dan. And it’s on my doorstep!”

Each episode of the series will see Dan and Helen on a different leg of their journey, using different forms of transport and taking part in new activities.

Daniel Pearl, commissioning editor for factual entertainment at Channel 5 and Paramount Plus, said: “We’re so glad to be able to bring Dan and Helen together for this series. Their friendship, talent and sense of adventure will bring a unique perspective as they take our audience on an immersive journey through the diverse landscapes and towns of the Pennine Way.”

It was recently reported that Skelton is in talks to replace Rylan Clark on Strictly Come Dancing’s companion show It Takes Two, after the presenter recently stepped down from his role.

Meanwhile, Walker left his role on BBC Breakfast last year to move to Channel 5 News, an offer he said at the time he wouldn’t have considered three years ago.

Dan & Helen’s Pennine Adventure will air on Channel 5. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

