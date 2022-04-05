When is Dan Walker leaving BBC Breakfast? Exit and future explained

The presenter joined the programme back in 2016 to host the morning news programme alongside Louise Minchin.

Dan Walker has announced that he will be leaving BBC Breakfast after six years.

Now, he will be bringing audiences the news at 5pm every day as the lead anchor of Channel 5 News.

Here’s everything you need to know about why Dan Walker is leaving BBC Breakfast.

When is Dan Walker leaving BBC Breakfast?

In a video shared on the Channel 5 News Twitter account on Monday (4th April), Dan gave his fans an idea of when he’d be swapping mornings for afternoons, revealing that the change will be coming into effect in "the next few weeks".

In a piece to camera, Walker said: “I have a little bit of news for you. In the next few weeks, I’m going to be leaving BBC Breakfast and moving to 5 News and to Channel 5.

Channel 5 News was delighted to have secured Walker and shared its excitement about his new job.

Cait FitzSimons, editor of 5 News, said: “I’m hugely excited about Dan’s decision to join 5 News.

“We pride ourselves on the deep connection we have with our viewers across the country, and this is a key strength of Dan’s, helping secure his place as one of Britain’s best and most popular broadcasters.

“I look forward to working with him to build on the success of our new hour-long programme and finding more ways to tell stories that touch viewers’ lives across the nation.”

Ben Frow, director of content for Channel 5’s parent company Paramount UK, said: “Dan is a renowned broadcaster and we’re looking forward to seeing him not just fronting 5 News but bringing his experience to programming across Channel 5 as we continue to develop and grow our output.”

Why is Dan Walker leaving BBC Breakfast?

Dan Walker will be leaving the BBC Breakfast sofa BBC

Speaking about the “massive decision” to join Channel 5, Dan said he couldn’t turn down an opportunity that doesn’t “come around very often”.

He continued in the video shared on social media (above): “I’m really excited but this has also been a massive decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast, I love working alongside Sally and I love the team there.

“But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans and I don’t think opportunities like this come around very often and I can’t wait.

“I’ve also had the incredible privilege of working on some iconic programmes over the last few years, both at the BBC and elsewhere."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He went on to pay tribute to some of the "iconic programmes" he has been involved in over the last few years, and continued: “What I love about this deal is I not only get to present the news, but also host a whole range of new programmes right across the channel.

“And what an honour to step into the shoes of Sian Williams. I know how popular she is with both the team and also the audience, so all I can say is I will do my best to maintain her incredibly high standards.

“Thank you for watching and I’ll see you soon on a TV screen somewhere.”

Dan has since addressed his impending departure with his Breakfast co-host Sally Nugent, who took over from Louise Minchin on the programme last year, insisting he's not "motivated by money".

On Tuesday 5th April's show, Sally told Dan: "We've been friends for 20 years, we worked together for six months. And you're off!"

"Yes," he replied. "But as you know - as I explained to you before all the news came out - this has been a really difficult decision for me. Probably the hardest decision I've had to make in my career because I love you to bits and I really love working here and I love the team at BBC Breakfast."

He continued: "The six years I’ve had on this sofa has been the best six years of my career by some distance, but I think sometimes opportunities come along and you have to grab them, don’t you?"

Advertisement

"I've never ever been motivated by money in any job I’ve ever taken and even though I love BBC Breakfast and everyone who works on the show, this is a fantastic opportunity to work with a brilliant team on Channel 5 and also go and make some other programmes outside of news."