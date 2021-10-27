Sally Nugent confirmed as BBC Breakfast’s new co-presenter opposite Dan Walker

When Louise Minchin took her leave from the BBC Breakfast studios, the question on all of our lips was who would be replacing her and taking a permanent seat next to co-host, Dan Walker.

Many names were thrown into the mix with lots of people having their own opinion on who should be next, but the search is over and the new BBC Breakfast host will be Sally Nugent!

The news was revealed today, 27th October via the BBC Press Office.

Delighted to confirm I’m joining @mrdanwalker permanently as co-presenter of @BBCBreakfast. Working with the best team in the business pic.twitter.com/GjdbjVfrSG — Sally Nugent (@sallynugent) October 27, 2021

Sally will be sitting on the big red sofa Mondays to Wednesdays each week with Dan when she starts the job. Speaking about nabbing the high-profile gig, Sally said:

“I’m absolutely thrilled to become the new presenter of BBC Breakfast and bring the nation the latest news, top entertainment guests and stories that matter every week. It’s an honour to take the reins from Louise and be part of the UK’s most-watched breakfast show.”

“Sally has an impressive track record as an award-winning broadcast journalist and has secured a series of high profile exclusive interviews in recent years,” added BBC Breakfast Editor, Richard Frediani. “We are delighted to have her take her new permanent place in the studio alongside Dan, Charlie [Stayt] and Naga [Munchetty].”

Nugent began her career at BBC Radio Merseyside and has gone on to do many things with the broadcaster. She has been the sports news presenter on what was then BBC News 24 and she has filled in numerous times in the past for the Breakfast news – so our mornings are in safe hands when she starts the job permanently.

Her co-host, Dan Walker, is currently competing on the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing and has made it to the halfway point of the ballroom contest.

