Dan Walker to leave BBC Breakfast for Channel 5

Walker will begin presenting the news at 5pm on the channel every day, with the change coming into effect in "the next few weeks".

Dan Walker has announced that he will be leaving BBC Breakfast after six years in the job, with the presenter heading for a new role at Channel 5 News.

The presenter revealed the news in a video released on the Channel 5 News Twitter account, explaining that it had been "a massive decision".

"Hello, Dan Walker here – I have a little bit of news for you," he began. "In the next few weeks, I'm going to be leaving BBC Breakfast and moving to 5 News and to Channel 5.

"I'm really excited but this has also been a massive decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast, I love working alongside Sally [Nugent] and I love the team there.

"But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans," he added. "And I don't think opportunities like this come around very often. And I can't wait."

He went on to pay tribute to some of the "iconic programmes" he had worked on over the last few years, and continued: "What I love about this deal is I not only get to present the news but also host a whole range of new programmes across the channel.

"And what an honour it is to step into the shoes of Sian Williams," he concluded. "I know how popular she is both with the team and also the audience, so all I can say is I will do my very best to maintain her incredibly high standards."

It's not clear yet which other shows the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant will be hosting, but we can likely expect further announcements in the coming weeks.