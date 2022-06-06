The presenter, who announced his move to 5 News in April, spoke about the change to RadioTimes.com for this week's Big RT Interview .

Dan Walker has revealed that while he's recently left BBC Breakfast for Channel 5, he told his new channel's boss that he wouldn't have considered doing so three years ago.

In an exclusive chat, Walker said: "Well, in my first meeting with Channel 5, we were really honest with each other.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Ben Frow – the boss – said, 'I wouldn't be in this meeting if I didn't really want you to work here.' And I said, 'Well, I probably wouldn't have been here three years ago if I'm honest with you.'"

However, Walker added that Channel 5 is "doing some brilliant stuff".

"They're a really creative, impressive channel," he said. "You know, they get a load of viewers for really good programmes, and I like what they do with the news."

Walker begins his time at Channel 5 this evening, with his first episode of 5 News beginning at 5pm.

The presenter will be joining Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije on the show, with Walker saying in a video posted last week: "It's great to be joining Channel 5 but news is never about who sits in the chair, it's the stories that matter most from a team you can trust."

Walker hosted BBC Breakfast from 2016 until May this year and has also presented shows such as Football Focus, Match of the Day and Final Score.

Advertisement

You can read Dan Walker's full interview in this week's Big RT Interview. Dan Walker's first show on 5 News airs today at 5pm on Channel 5. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.