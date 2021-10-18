Mel Giedroyc reveals how Britain’s Best Woodworker is different to Bake Off

Former Great British Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc is returning to our screens to host Channel 4’s new competition format, Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker.

Advertisement

The series, which is judged by award-winning architect Alex de Rijke and queen of furniture-making, Helen Welch, will see nine of the country’s most talented craftspeople battle it out to be crowned Britain’s Best Woodworker.

Following a series of challenges, one contestant will be sent home at the end of each episode, while the remaining carpenters will go through to the next round and take on more tasks, until just one person is left standing.

While very similar to Bake Off – which sees the bakers having to complete three challenges each week before an elimination – Giedroyc has revealed how Handmade differs to the popular baking show.

Unlike Bake Off, where contestants get to practice their recipes between shows, the woodworkers on Handmade weren’t allowed this privilege.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, she said: “The guys are phenomenal. They had no time between episodes, which is so unusual. On Bake Off, we’d film at the weekends, then the bakers would have the week to practice and relax.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

She continued: “This was like a marathon and the woodworkers have got such grit. They’re a brilliant bunch of people and enjoyed all being together, because it is usually such a solitary activity. So for them to meet others who have the same passion was wonderful.”