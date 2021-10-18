Mel Giedroyc reveals how Britain’s Best Woodworker is different to Bake Off
She's swapping choux buns for carpentry...
Former Great British Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc is returning to our screens to host Channel 4’s new competition format, Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker.
The series, which is judged by award-winning architect Alex de Rijke and queen of furniture-making, Helen Welch, will see nine of the country’s most talented craftspeople battle it out to be crowned Britain’s Best Woodworker.
Following a series of challenges, one contestant will be sent home at the end of each episode, while the remaining carpenters will go through to the next round and take on more tasks, until just one person is left standing.
While very similar to Bake Off – which sees the bakers having to complete three challenges each week before an elimination – Giedroyc has revealed how Handmade differs to the popular baking show.
Unlike Bake Off, where contestants get to practice their recipes between shows, the woodworkers on Handmade weren’t allowed this privilege.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, she said: “The guys are phenomenal. They had no time between episodes, which is so unusual. On Bake Off, we’d film at the weekends, then the bakers would have the week to practice and relax.”
She continued: “This was like a marathon and the woodworkers have got such grit. They’re a brilliant bunch of people and enjoyed all being together, because it is usually such a solitary activity. So for them to meet others who have the same passion was wonderful.”
Despite their differences, Mel is hoping Handmade will inspire viewers in the same way Bake Off has, by encouraging fans to take up the hobby themselves.
She added: “I love the idea of that – suddenly the sales of cordless power drills go up. It would be lovely to think of that happening. When times are strange and difficult, which they are, people need comforting, reassuring things, nostalgic things maybe, and I think this falls into that category.”
Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker begins on Channel 4 this week, on Thursday at 8pm. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.