The mother-and-daughter duo introduce viewers to some women we might not know and some we most definitely do, including Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and Wanda Sykes.

In episode 3, which is dedicated to gutsy women who strive for justice, Hillary and Chelsea talk to arguably one of the most famous women on the planet: Kim Kardashian.

Known primarily for her time as a reality star on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and later The Kardashians, Kim is a mother, trailblazer and is now training to be a lawyer, like her father Robert Kardashian.

In Gutsy, Hillary and Chelsea find out about Kim's work around criminal justice reform, as she tries to help those who've been wrongly convicted and are in jail.

RadioTimes.com spoke to Hillary and Chelsea in an exclusive interview to find out more about their meeting with Kim and how they were keen to show a different side to the reality star.

"Even with the well-known names like Megan [Thee Stallion] and Kim, we wanted to show a different side of them," Hillary said.

"Even though they were obviously incredibly well-known, most people might not know about Megan's commitment to helping devise new ways to take care of the elderly, or Kim's commitment to criminal justice and people who have been incarcerated unfairly or over too long a period of time.

"Even with them, we wanted to have a different focus, but we were most excited about meeting women that are not well known. We didn't know them, or if we did, we knew that many others didn't know their stories."

Speaking of the incredible women in Gutsy, Chelsea explained the process behind finding these heroes for TV following the publication of her and her mother's book, The Book of Gutsy Women.

"When we decided to make Gutsy with Apple TV+, I think, understandably, Apple TV+ said to us [that] it will just be easier if we're able to feature all women who are contemporary, who are living today," she said. "We had many women who, sadly, are no longer with us.

"While initially I think we thought, ‘Oh, but there are so many amazing women that we still need to write into history who are no longer with us, but whose stories deserve to be told’, it actually opened an extraordinary opportunity for us to learn about new women who we hadn't known before.

"It was such a wonderful ongoing conversation with the great team at Apple TV+ about who to include in this series. And I'm so thankful, actually, that we did focus on all kinds of women we could have conversations with in the here-and-now because we got to meet so many women and spend time with them, who I would have never probably found my way to otherwise.

"I'm so thankful I had that privilege, and I'm now so thankful we get to share those stories broadly."

Gutsy is available to stream on Apple TV+ right now.

