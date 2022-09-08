How to watch Hillary Clinton Apple TV+ series Gutsy

The former inhabitants of the White House set about finding strong, inspirational and powerful women across the world who are making a big difference in the lives of many.

Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea have teamed up for a trip of a lifetime on Apple TV+ in their new series, Gutsy.

Alongside everyday heroes, Hillary and Chelsea speak to some of the world's biggest celebrities, including Goldie Hawn, Amy Schumer, Kim Kardashian and Megan Thee Stallion to name but a few.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the creation of the series, Hillary explained: "Chelsea and I wrote a book together called The Book of Gutsy Women which came out in the fall of 2019. We did it because we've been inspired and motivated by so many women throughout my life, throughout her life, and we thought the stories deserved a wider audience.

"We connected with Sam Branson, who had a media company in the UK, and we really hit it off. We decided that we would form a production company together called HiddenLight and the first thing we would take to the marketplace was our Book of Gutsy Women.

"We were so excited that through HiddenLight, this new company, we were able to work with Apple TV+ to make the series, Gutsy. We started it in the middle of COVID and worked all through, and are thrilled that we're going to be able to introduce these incredible women to a broader audience."

Read on for your guide to Gutsy, coming very soon to Apple TV+.

How to watch Gutsy

Gutsy, an eight-part series from Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, will debut on Apple TV+ on 9th September.

The eight episodes are as follows:

Gutsy Women Have the Last Laugh

Gutsy Women Refuse Hate

Gutsy Women Seek Justice

Gutsy Women Have Rebel Hearts

Gutsy Women Are Forces of Nature

Gutsy Women Step Up

Gutsy Women Take Leaps

Gutsy Women Are a Bunch of Mothers

Chelsea Clinton and Hillary Clinton dancing in Gutsy.

Who appears in Gutsy?

There's a whole raft of incredible women in Apple TV+'s Gutsy, not least the hosts themselves.

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton almost need no introduction. Hillary was the former Secretary of State under President Barack Obama and ran for office twice, most famously in 2016 when she lost to Donald Trump.

She married President Bill Clinton in 1975 and the couple have one child together, Chelsea, who stars alongside her mum in Gutsy.

Aside from the incredible hosts, Hillary and Chelsea are joined by some of the most famous women on the planet, including Kate Hudson, Kim Kardashian, Wanda Sykes, Gloria Steinem and Megan Thee Stallion, among many others.

They are also joined by some women people may not have heard of who are making a real difference in their community.

Speaking about the range of guests featured on the series, Chelsea told RadioTimes.com: "For the book that my mom and I wrote together [The Book of Gutsy Women], it was very much a conversation. We actually originally wrote more than 200 profiles, so we had to get it down to 100 profiles.

"Then when we decided to make Gutsy with Apple TV+. I think, understandably, Apple TV+ said to us it will just be easier if we're able to feature all women who are contemporary who are living today; we had many women who, sadly, are no longer with us.

"While initially I think we thought, ‘Oh, but there are so many amazing women that we still need to write into history who are no longer with us, but whose stories deserve to be told’, it actually opened an extraordinary opportunity for us to learn about new women who we hadn't known before.

"It was such a wonderful ongoing conversation with the great team at Apple TV+ about who to include in this series. And I'm so thankful, actually, that we did focus on all kinds of women we could have conversations with in the here and now because we got to meet so many women and spend time with them, who I would have never probably found my way to otherwise. I'm so thankful I had that privilege - and I'm now so thankful we get to share those stories broadly."

Is there a trailer for Gutsy?

Yes, there's a trailer for Gutsy, and it showcases some of the fascinating chats Hillary and Chelsea have along their journey.

You can watch the trailer here:

