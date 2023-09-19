Playing out across two consecutive nights during ITV's coverage of this year's Rugby World Cup, Grand Slammers sees the sportsmen enter HMP The Mount, home to one of the only remaining rugby pitches inside an adult male English prison.

To get you even more in the rugby spirit, here's everything you need to know about Grand Slammers coming to ITV1 and ITVX.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Grand Slammers starts on ITV1 at 9pm on Wednesday 27th September, with episode two airing on Thursday 28th September. It will also stream on ITVX.

What happens in Grand Slammers?

Grand Slammers sees England's Rugby World Cup winners come together after 20 years to take on a challenge behind the walls of a jail - using the power of sport to turn around prisoners' lives.

The rugby legends aim to show their novices the spirit of rugby and its appeal with all the emotion and camaraderie that comes with being part of a team focused one a mutual goal.

Ben Cohen, Jason Robinson, Martin Johnson, Will Greenwood and Phil Vickery in Grand Slammers. ITV

In episode one, rugby legends Martin Johnson, Lawrence Dallaglio and Mike Tindall reunite at HMP The Mount as they recruit a group of prisoners who have next to no idea on what rugby involves.

The team have just two months to built and train a team of inmates before they play alongside them to recreate the 2003 Rugby World Cup final. They will be playing against a team of ex-pat Australian rugby team members who are being coached by George Gregan.

Which rugby players feature in Grand Slammers?

Jason Robinson, Mike Tindall, Ben Cohen, Matt Dawson, Phil Vickery, Martin Johnson, and Lawrence Dallaglio. ITV

Grand Slammers features a number of rugby players from the 2003 English winning team.

The documentary will feature captain Martin Johnson, Jonny Wilkinson, Lawrence Dallaglio, Phil Vickery, Jason Robinson, Will Greenwood, Ben Cohen, Mike Tindall and Matt Dawson.

Grand Slammers trailer

A trailer for Grand Slammers is yet to be released, but we will keep you updated!

Grand Slammers will air on ITV on Wednesday 27th September.

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.