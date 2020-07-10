The clip shows the Argentinian saying ,“It feels like the end of an era", before Spurs chairman Daniel Levy declares: "We have to do what we feel is right for the club. And only time will tell if it's the right decision."

It’s then the club’s new manager, Jose Mourinho, is revealed.

The so-called special one is then seen introduced to stunned players, including England internationals Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

A date for the docuseries hasn’t yet been unveiled, but Amazon Prime Video have teased the show is “coming soon”.

The fly-on-the-wall series follows Tottenham as they recover from Champions League defeat at the hands of Liverpool at the Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, in 2019.

Filming for the eight-part show began well before the coronavirus crisis halted the Premiere League season in March. It’s not yet known how this interruption has impacted filming.

Tottenham still have several games remaining this season, all of which can be found detailed on our Premier League fixtures page.

Tottenham recently played Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium, the match ending in a goalless draw.

Amazon previously followed fellow EPL team Manchester City during their 2017/8 campaign. The studio’s other All or Nothing series have followed various US National Football League squads, including the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

All or Nothing: Brazilian National Football Team was released in January 2020. The five-part series followed the squad as they sought to re-engage their disgruntled fanbase as they attempted to win the 2019 Copa América on home soil.

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur is coming soon to Amazon Prime Video.