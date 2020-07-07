Premier League fixtures 2019/2020: Confirmed TV schedule for all remaining games – by channel and free-to-air
Premier League fixtures have been confirmed for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.
The Premier League is bracing itself for the fifth round of lockdown fixtures with the season rapidly approaching boiling point.
Another topsy-turvy round of fixtures has come and gone, rounded off by Tottenham securing a narrow 1-0 win against Everton in a game that saw two Spurs team-mates clash at half-time.
Goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris charged at Son Heung Min, though the pair were seen hugging later after the victory. Lloris claimed the altercation was a result of a perceived lack of effort from Son to close down an Everton player in the final moments of the half.
Elsewhere during the last round of fixtures, Manchester City were toppled by Southampton in a shock 1-0 result at St Mary’s, a major contrast to their 4-0 destruction of champions Liverpool at the Etihad just days earlier.
The newly-crowned Reds grafted hard to beat Aston Villa in a cagey clash, though the greatest action right now is among the teams chasing European places.
Manchester United took a sledgehammer to Bournemouth in a 5-2 victory as teenage sensation Mason Greenwood added about £50million to his value with a pair of fine strikes, while Bruno Fernandes continued to pull the strings.
Leicester, Chelsea and Arsenal all racked up victories to nil, with the latter side doing so against top-half rivals Wolves to tighten the pack once again.
There are more free-to-air Premier League games on this week including offerings from Amazon Prime Video and the blossoming Pick TV channel by Sky, so take a look at the list below to work out your schedule for the week.
The pick of the games? Huge encounters between Arsenal and Leicester as well as Sheffield United and Wolves that could define the race for a European place.
Check out the full list of Premier League fixtures, times and channels for all remaining games in 2019/20.
When does the Premier League season end?
The Premier League officially returned on Wednesday 17th June 2020, exactly 100 days after the last game took place in March.
The three-month break was longer than a regular off-season for the Premier League, meaning players have had to maintain their fitness throughout and those who haven’t could be found out.
All of remaining games will be played in a six-week window – including three rounds of midweek matches – with the 2019/20 season set to end on Sunday 26th July 2020, barring any hiccups along the way.
Which TV channels will they be on?
“I swear, you’ll never see anything like this ever again!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed home the title-winner for Manchester City in 2012…
Or was he talking about the fact we have 92 live games of Premier League football to take place on almost every day of the week for the next two months?
You will have heard the term unprecedented on an unprecedented scale during ‘these unprecedented times’, but you could easily apply it to the situation the Premier League now finds itself in.
We’ve got eight full match weeks left of top flight football goodness to absorb in the coming weeks following the opening round, and every single game will be beamed live to the nation – every single one of them.
Sky Sports and BT Sport have claimed the lion’s share, while for the first time ever, BBC won the rights to show live Premier League football across their platforms. Amazon Prime Video has also been awarded several games, and have confirmed they too will be made free-to-air.
Sky Sports are regular stewards of Premier League TV rights and they boast the lion’s share of the coverage with 64 games though 25 of those have been made available to watch on free channel Pick TV.
All matches on Sky Sports will also be available via streaming service NOW TV which requires no contracts or long-term deals, just short-term passes to soak up the games you want to.
BT Sport close out the broadcasters with 20 live games and while none have been made free-to-air, there are plenty of deals and monthly passes to get the service without having to shell out on a contract.
How many of the Premier League games are free to air?
In total 33 of the 92 lockdown matches will be free-to-air. Sky is showing the bulk of the games – 64 matches. Out of these games 25 re free to air, that’s live online or Freeview on Sky Pick. BT Sport has the rights to 20 of the games. BBC Sport airs four, and another four are on Amazon Prime, but you won’t need Prime membership.
What time will the games kick-off?
The times vary throughout the week but generally follow this time schedule:
- Monday – 8pm
- Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday – 6pm, 8pm and 8.15pm
- Friday – 6pm or 8pm
- Saturday – 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm
- Sunday – 12pm, 2pm, 4:15pm, 4:30pm and 7pm
Where can I listen to Premier League commentary?
The BBC will provide live radio commentary for all the matches.
Who is playing next?
Chelsea travel to face Crystal Palace as they seek to establish their Champions League place and Watford host Norwich in a crucial relegation showdown tonight.
Once those games are over, Arsenal host Leicester at the Emirates in a showdown that could shape the entire race for a European spot.
Once the midweek fixtures are played, fans still have the promise of four more rounds of matches to come in the Premier League. Plus the FA Cup. Plus the Champions League. Plus the Europa League. What a summer!
Premier League 2019/20 fixtures
The Premier League confirmed the remaining games and kick-off times for the first six rounds of matches. We’ve marked up the matches that are free-to-air.
Tuesday 7th July
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (6pm) Sky Sports Action/Main Event
Watford v Norwich (6pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Arena/Pick TV FREE TO AIR
Arsenal v Leicester (8:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event
Wednesday 8th July
Man City v Newcastle (6pm) BT Sport
Sheffield United v Wolves (6pm) Sky Sports
West Ham v Burnley (6pm) BT Sport
Brighton v Liverpool (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Thursday 9th July
Bournemouth v Tottenham (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR
Everton v Southampton (6pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR
Aston Villa v Man Utd (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 11th July
Norwich v West Ham (12:30pm) BT Sport
Watford v Newcastle (12:30pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR
Liverpool v Burnley (3pm) BT Sport
Sheffield United v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports
Brighton v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports
Sunday 12th July
Wolves v Everton (12pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2pm) Sky Sports
Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports
Bournemouth v Leicester (7pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR
Monday 13th July
Man Utd v Southampton (8pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR
Tuesday 14th July
Chelsea v Norwich (8pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 15th July
Burnley v Wolves (6pm) BBC FREE TO AIR
Man City v Bournemouth (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR
Newcastle v Tottenham (6pm) BT Sport
Arsenal v Liverpool (8pm) Sky Sports
Thursday 16th July
Everton v Aston Villa (6pm) Sky Sports
Leicester v Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR
Crystal Palace v Man Utd (8pm) BT Sport
Southampton v Brighton (8pm) BT Sport
Friday 17th July
West Ham v Watford (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 18th July
Norwich v Burnley (5:30pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR
Sunday 19th July
Bournemouth v Southampton (2pm) BT Sport
Tottenham v Leicester (4pm) Sky Sports
Monday 20th July
Brighton v Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports/Pick TV FREE TO AIR
Sheffield United v Everton (6pm) Amazon Prime FREE TO AIR
Wolves v Crystal Palace (8pm) BT Sport
Tuesday 21st July
Watford v Man City (6pm) Sky Sports
Aston Villa v Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 22nd July
Man Utd v West Ham (6pm) Sky Sports
Liverpool v Chelsea (8pm) Sky Sports
Premier League 2019/20 results so far
Wednesday 17th June
Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United
Man City 3-0 Arsenal
Friday 19th June
Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United
Saturday 20th June
Watford 1-1 Leicester
Brighton 2-1 Arsenal
West Ham 0-2 Wolves
Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday 21st June
Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Monday 22nd June
Man City 5-0 Burnley
Tuesday 23rd June
Leicester 0-0 Brighton
Tottenham 2-0 West Ham
Wednesday 24th June
Man Utd 3-0 Sheffield United
Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa
Norwich 0-1 Everton
Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth
Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace
Thursday 25th June
Burnley 1-0 Watford
Southampton 0-2 Arsenal
Chelsea 2-1 Man City
Saturday 27th June
Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves
Sunday 28th June
Watford 1-3 Southampton
Monday 29th June
Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley
Tuesday 30th June
Brighton 0-3 Manchester United
Wednesday 1st July
Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle
Arsenal 4-0 Norwich
Everton 2-1 Leicester
West Ham 3-2 Chelsea
Thursday 2nd July
Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham
Man City 4-0 Liverpool
Saturday 4th July
Norwich 0-1 Brighton
Leicester 3-0 Crystal Palace
Man Utd 5-2 Bournemouth
Wolves 0-2 Arsenal
Chelsea 3-0 Watford
Sunday 5th July
Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United
Newcastle 2-2 West Ham
Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa
Southampton 1-0 Man City
Monday 6th July
Tottenham 1-0 Everton
