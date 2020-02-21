When is All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur released on Amazon Prime Video?

Tottenham Hotspur are the latest Premier League football club to be given the All or Nothing treatment on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

Spurs will follow in the footsteps of Manchester City who were followed by the cameras throughout their 2017/18 campaign.

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur will track the progress of Spurs following their heartbreaking Champions League final defeat in May 2019.

Mauricio Pochettino’s downfall, Jose Mourinho’s arrival and the story of the brand new stadium are all likely to feature heavily throughout.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on when you can watch All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur on Amazon Prime Video.

When will All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur be released on Amazon Prime Video?

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK in the second half of 2020.

Manchester City’s equivalent All or Nothing series launched in mid-August 2018, and Tottenham could follow suit.

How many episodes will there be in All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur?

Expect a total of eight episodes in the All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur series.

Advertisement

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur trailer

A trailer for the show is not expected until the summer.