It was made from news dispatches and footage captured while Ukrainian war journalist and filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov and his colleagues Evgeniy Maloletka, Vasilisa Stepanenko and Lori Hinnant were trapped in the besieged city, and captures the brutality of war for a global audience.

"This is the first Oscar in Ukrainian history, and I’m honoured," Chernov said in a powerful Oscars speech.

"But probably I will be the first director on this stage who will say: 'I wish I’d never made this film.' I wish to be able to exchange this [for] Russia never attacking Ukraine, never occupying our cities."

More like this

Chernov continued: "I wish for them to release all the hostages, all the soldiers who are protecting their lands, all the civilians who are now in their jails.

"But I cannot change the history. I cannot change the past. But we all together — among you are some of the most talented people in the world — we can make sure that the history record is set straight and that the truth will prevail.

"And the people of Mariupol and those who have given their lives will never be forgotten. Cinema forms memories, and memories form history."

The documentary beat out fellow nominees Bobi Wine: The People’s President, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters and To Kill a Tiger in the Best Documentary Feature Film Oscars category.

Wondering how you can watch the documentary? Read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch 20 Days in Mariupol

The documentary film is available on PBS, Frontline Media’s streaming platform.

The movie is also available to rent or buy on various digital platforms including Prime Video, Apple TV, Microsoft Store and Google Play Movies

20 Days in Mariupol premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is 20 Days in Mariupol on TV?

Channel 4 is airing the network premiere of 20 Days in Mariupol tonight (Monday 11th March).

The film will broadcast at 10:30pm on Channel 4.

It will also become available to stream on demand shortly after airing.

Read more:

20 Days in Mariupol will air on Monday 11th March 2024 at 10:30pm on Channel 4.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.