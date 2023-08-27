Museum director Becky Walsh said (via BBC News): "The exhibition will unfold like the pages of a well-worn book."

Artwork including annuals, comic books, graphic novels, and even a painting featured in the show will be included in the exhibition.

Read more:

It will cover the 60 years of the show, from William Hartnell's first Doctor to Ncuti Gatwa's upcoming iteration, and is aimed at Whovians of all generations.

Walsh added: "Hold onto your sonic screwdrivers as we journey back to the roots of the longest-running sci-fi extravaganza known to humanity."

William Hartnell during rehearsals for Doctor Who Sunday Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Doctor Who is turning 60 this November, with David Tennant and Catherine Tate returning as the Doctor and Donna Noble for three dedicated specials.

Previously speaking to Doctor Who Magazine about his return, Tennant said: "The Doctor's been three different people in the meantime, so I’m not necessarily the same version of the Doctor that I was before.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I’m not the Tenth Doctor now, I’m the Fourteenth. Well, strictly speaking we don’t know what the actual number is anymore, do we?"

Meanwhile, Catherine Tate told the publication that she didn't go back and watch old episodes either, saying: "Donna doesn’t understand any of it anyway!"

Following the highly-anticipated specials, Gatwa will take over as the Doctor alongside companion Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday).

Doctor Who is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.