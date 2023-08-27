New Doctor Who exhibition to celebrate 60th anniversary
A new Doctor Who exhibition will open to celebrate the show's 60th anniversary.
The exhibition, titled 'Adventures in Time and Space - 60 Years of Doctor Who Art', will be hosted at Weston Museum in North Somerset and is claimed to be the largest collection of art from the BBC show ever shown. It will open its doors in November to coincide with the anniversary.
Museum director Becky Walsh said (via BBC News): "The exhibition will unfold like the pages of a well-worn book."
Artwork including annuals, comic books, graphic novels, and even a painting featured in the show will be included in the exhibition.
It will cover the 60 years of the show, from William Hartnell's first Doctor to Ncuti Gatwa's upcoming iteration, and is aimed at Whovians of all generations.
Walsh added: "Hold onto your sonic screwdrivers as we journey back to the roots of the longest-running sci-fi extravaganza known to humanity."
Doctor Who is turning 60 this November, with David Tennant and Catherine Tate returning as the Doctor and Donna Noble for three dedicated specials.
Previously speaking to Doctor Who Magazine about his return, Tennant said: "The Doctor's been three different people in the meantime, so I’m not necessarily the same version of the Doctor that I was before.
"I’m not the Tenth Doctor now, I’m the Fourteenth. Well, strictly speaking we don’t know what the actual number is anymore, do we?"
Meanwhile, Catherine Tate told the publication that she didn't go back and watch old episodes either, saying: "Donna doesn’t understand any of it anyway!"
Following the highly-anticipated specials, Gatwa will take over as the Doctor alongside companion Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday).
