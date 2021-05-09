Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston wants the Doctor to face a “Cyberwoman” in the future

Christopher Eccleston is championing a Cyberwoman in Doctor Who as he called for greater “engagement with the female” and more female-led episodes.

The actor played the Ninth Doctor in the cult BBC series for one season, but he’ll be stepping back into the TARDIS for a run of Big Finish audio adventures, with the first instalment called Ravagers.

“I think it’s high time we had a Cyberwoman, I must say that,” Eccleston told Doctor Who Magazine.

“I think we really need to address that. The Doctor with a Cyberwoman… that dynamic, feminine element of himself, which he uses so well, his flirtatious nature, his admiration for Gaia and the female would be great with a Cyberwoman. A malign Cyberwoman,” he continued.

Incidentally, a Cyberwoman was the centre of a Torchwood episode written by current Doctor Who show-runner Chris Chibnall.

Praising Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and advocating for more of a female lens, he said: “I would very much like the Doctor to meet Emily Davison, who threw herself in front of the Epsom Derby winner [fatally, in 1913] and was one of the forerunners of the feminist movement and a martyr for it. I think that’d be extraordinary for him to mix with her and Emmeline Pankhurst, and explore that. He is very drawn to the feminine.

“You know, it’s great that we now have a female Doctor, and I think we should take that further in the way we look at history. Look at it through a female lens. Russell T Davies writes the Doctor as one Doctor; Steven Moffat writes him as another; Rob Shearman writes him, he’s another. Bit of a boys’ club, though. We need to address that. We need some more Cyberwomen, we need female writers. It needs to be addressed, particularly as the Doctor has such a pronounced, for want of a better phrase, feminine side, and such an enthusiastic engagement with the female.”

He added: “I think the Doctor dealing with the Cyberwomen would be interesting.”

For inspiration on what to watch next, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Sci-Fi hub for all the latest Doctor Who news.