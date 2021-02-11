How to watch Scrubs online – where to watch all seasons of the comedy show

Welcome to Sacred Heart hospital, a place where you can be treated by some of the finest doctors around – all while being givens something to laugh about in the process.

Scrubs began its life on NBC back in 2001 and finished up with the final three seasons in a new home at ABC.

If you haven’t watched the story of JD, Turk, Elliot, Carla, Dr Cox, Dr Kelso and The Janitor before, now is your time as you will soon be able to watch the whole lot.

Here is all you need to know to watch Scrubs in the UK.

How to watch Scrubs in the UK

Much like the many other movies and TV shows on the way, Scrubs will be on Disney+ when Star launches on it on February 23rd.

Alternatively, you can watch Scrubs on DVD with a full boxset. Buy the complete series.

What is Scrubs about?

The trials and tribulations of the staff at Sacred Heart hospital, Scrubs was a comedy show that not only knew how to bring solid laughs but also knew how to deal you an emotional punch that you often wouldn’t see coming.

It was an, at times, strange show but it was consistently great with some stellar performances, memorable episodes and guest stars, and a soundtrack that would introduce you to many new artists that you may not have come across before – it also had its own brilliant musical episode.

How many seasons long is Scrubs?

Scrubs ran for nine seasons although many choose to pretend there were only eight. The show was originally supposed to end after season eight and we got a near-perfect finale that tied everything up beautifully. But then it came back and changed the setting to a med school, gave us a bunch of new characters and most of the original cast only appeared every now and then. It didn’t work and the short ninth run ended up being the last.

Who is in the cast of Scrubs?

The core cast of Scrubs in its original form was made up of Zach Braff (Wish You Were Here) Sarah Chalke (Rick and Morty) Donald Faison (Clueless) Judy Reyes (Devious Maids) John C. McGinley, Ken Jenkins and Neil Flynn (The Middle).

For its final season, a new cast was implemented (amidst some of the old ones) that included Dave Franco.

Where was Scrubs filmed?

Scrubs was filmed at the North Hollywood Medical Center in California but for those who hope to see the iconic hospital for themselves if they happen to be in the area, we have bad news. The building was demolished in 2011 and is now the site of an apartment complex.

See what else you can watch with our Disney+ guide.