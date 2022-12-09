Sheridan Smith plays Rosie, a high-functioning addict who decides to kick her abundance of unhealthy dependencies, but finds the enormous task is harder than she first imagined.

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything is one of the more chaotic British comedies in recent memory, taking its title character on a rather exhausting journey over six rollercoaster episodes.

Though the tone stays relatively light for the most part, the series does deal with serious themes and viewers may be concerned about whether Rosie can get back on a healthy track before it's too late.

Below, we unpack the episode 6 ending and that shocking twist that left one member of the Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything cast "flabbergasted". Beware of spoilers ahead.

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything ending explained

The final episode of Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything opens with our troubled antiheroine in a rehabilitation centre, having seemingly turned a corner after years of substance and alcohol abuse.

But how did she end up there? A flashback narrative reveals that her colleagues at the accountancy firm have recommended she take a paid leave of absence on account of her increasingly erratic behaviour over recent weeks.

However, they ask that she submit a urine test as part of a medical exam so that a doctor may sign off on the break, which immediately sets alarm bells off in Rosie's head as it would likely flag up the illegal substances she has been using.

After awkwardly asking her mother for some urine – a request she flatly refused – Rosie was ultimately able to steal some from her sister-in-law Ruby, assuming that would land her in the clear.

In a shock twist, she discovers that her seemingly straight-edge relative, who has been preaching to Rosie about the importance of getting clean, is herself an addict of opioids and benzodiazepines.

Rosie Molloy (Sheridan Smith) receives news of her sister-in-law's health while at a silent disco. SEAC

"People watching at home do get a cheeky surprise with Ruby at the end of the series – which flabbergasted me when I read it," said actor Adelle Leonce, who plays the role.

Despite Rosie branding Ruby a "massive hypocrite" in the final scene of the season, Leonce insists that her character's actions have all come from "an honest and caring place".

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything co-star Lewis Reeves, who plays Rosie's brother, Joey, told RadioTimes.com that he "absolutely" wants a second season to delve deeper into how Ruby became an addict – and how she's been hiding it so well.

He joked: "It'd be really great if maybe Joey and Ruby have moved to the Caribbean; that would be really nice so I could get a holiday out of it."

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything premieres on Sky Comedy and NOW on Wednesday 7th December 2022.

